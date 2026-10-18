A year to the World Cup, and India’s Hardik Pandya question has no easy answer

The BCCI on Friday announced the ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand, and Hardik Pandya isn't part of it. He hasn't been part of any India squad all summer, and with the ODI World Cup a year away, there is no update on when he will play next. Injured Hardik Pandya hasn't been part of any India squad all summer

Two former India all-rounders, Robin Singh and Madan Lal, were asked what the team should do. Robin said Hardik can't be replaced, so India should keep their fingers crossed and hope he gets fit. Lal, on the other hand, feels India can't afford to plan around one player, and should trust Nitish Kumar Reddy in the role.

Hardik suffered back spasms at the end of May, during IPL 2026. He spent much of the time recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, but a leg strain during the process ruled him out of the white-ball series against Afghanistan in June, followed by the tour of England the next month.

The 33-year-old was set to return to competitive cricket in early October, after being named for the India A one-dayers, subject to clearance. The series was meant to test whether he could bowl 10 overs, and so whether he could return for the ODIs in New Zealand, which start on November 4. Last month, he suffered a second injury during his rehab, a shin injury this time.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was blunt on the condition for his return: "If he cannot bowl ten overs, we don't want to push him into international cricket." In ODIs, that is his primary job, for India needs the whole package: the batter, the fielder and the bowler.

ICC tournaments have shown what Hardik's balance does for the line-up. India learned the cost of picking him as a specialist batter at the 2021 T20 World Cup, when a chronic back issue stopped him from bowling. A year later, back to full fitness, he made crucial contributions in the run to the semi-final in Australia. An ankle injury midway through the 2023 ODI World Cup upset India's balance, and the lack of batting depth showed in the final loss to Australia. Fit again, he was an architect of India's back-to-back T20 World Cup wins in 2024 and 2026. In between, in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, he stepped up as a new-ball bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, adding to his resume.

The numbers back it. In an ODI career of a decade, the Baroda all-rounder has scored 1,904 runs in 94 matches, with 11 fifties, and taken 91 wickets. In T20Is, he has played 138 matches, taken 114 wickets at 8.34 runs an over, and scored 2,288 runs at a strike rate of almost 145.91.

Robin, who worked with Hardik during his Mumbai Indians days, does not pretend to know his fitness. "It would be wrong of me to even make an assessment," he told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. But he is clear on what India miss without him.

"With his absence, you lose a batsman and a bowler, plus he's a very good fielder," he said. "He can open the bowling, he can bowl in the death. He can bat at almost most numbers, he'd finish a game."

Where India have lacked each time is a back-up for an injury-prone Hardik. The problem is back again, with no date for his return. The selectors and the coaches have backed Nitish in ODIs, the format that matters more now, while Shivam Dube has been the option in T20Is. Robin argues none is at Hardik's level.

"By now, if they were really ready, people would have actually not been looking at Hardik so much," said the former India all-rounder, who has 137 international caps. "You can't just replace Hardik, it's not possible. These are talents that you have to mould. Hardik didn't just become good. He came good over time."

His verdict: “Hardik is still your number one all-rounder without a doubt.”