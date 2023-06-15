Weekly Panchang from June 16-22, 2023: Saturn retrogression, Ashadha Navratri, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week an important planetary transit will take place – the retrogression of Saturn. This phenomenon happens once a year and has a far-reaching impact on different facets of our lives. Additionally, Jupiter will change its Nakshatra from Ashwini to Bharani – owned by Venus. This will add to the auspiciousness of this divine planet. Auspicious muhurta are also available this week for griha pravesh and property and vehicle purchases. For the week, let's explore the important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing property this week is available only on June 22 (05:24 AM to 05:24 AM, Jun 23)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing a vehicle is available this week only on June 12 (01:49 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 13)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Ashlesha nakshatra on June 17, Saturday, at 9:43 PM

Saturn becomes retrograde in Aquarius sign on June 17, Saturday, at 10:56 PM

Mercury enters Mrigashira nakshatra on June 21, Wednesday, at 7:23 AM

Jupiter enters Bharani nakshatra on June 21, Wednesday, at 1:19 PM

Sun enters Ardra nakshatra on June 22, Thursday, at 6:01 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Shivratri (June 16, Friday): It is a monthly Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Unlike the grand celebration of Maha Shivratri, which occurs once a year, Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the 14th night of the Hindu lunar calendar during the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha).

It is a monthly Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Unlike the grand celebration of Maha Shivratri, which occurs once a year, Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the 14th night of the Hindu lunar calendar during the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha). Darsha Amavasya (June 17, Saturday): It is a significant Hindu lunar day that falls on the no-moon day (Amavasya) of the Hindu calendar month of Ashadha. It is considered an auspicious day for performing rituals and making offerings to ancestors (Pitru Tarpana) to seek their blessings and offer gratitude.

It is a significant Hindu lunar day that falls on the no-moon day (Amavasya) of the Hindu calendar month of Ashadha. It is considered an auspicious day for performing rituals and making offerings to ancestors (Pitru Tarpana) to seek their blessings and offer gratitude. Ashadha Navratri (June 19, Monday): Also known as Gupta Navratri or Varahi Navratri, it is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Shakti (divine feminine energy). It is observed during the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Also known as Gupta Navratri or Varahi Navratri, it is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Shakti (divine feminine energy). It is observed during the Hindu month of Ashadha. Summer Solstice (June 21, Wednesday): It marks the longest day and shortest night of the year when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky.

It marks the longest day and shortest night of the year when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky. Vinayaka Chaturthi (June 22, Thursday): It is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waxing moon period (Shukla Paksha). It is celebrated to honour Lord Ganesha.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 16: 10:37 AM to 12:22 PM

June 17: 08:53 AM to 10:37 AM

June 18: 05:36 PM to 07:21 PM

June 19: 07:08 AM to 08:53 AM

June 20: 03:52 PM to 05:37 PM

June 21: 12:23 PM to 02:08 PM

June 22: 02:08 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779