Weekly Panchang from March 1-7, 2024: Venus in Aquarius, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

An auspicious week lies ahead as the planets and stars shift to bring favourable alignments. This week, Mercury will transition into the compassionate and intuitive sign of Pisces, promoting spirituality and imagination. Venus enters intellectual Aquarius, focusing on friendships and collective pursuits. Ketu's passage into Hasta nakshatra enlightens our skills and knowledge. Further, Mars enters the musical Dhanishtha Nakshatra, energising creativity. This week, we also celebrate Yashoda Jayanti, the appearance day of Lord Krishna's loving foster mother. Auspicious muhurta is also available this week pertaining to marriage, griha pravesh, and vehicle and property purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on March 1 (Friday, 06:46 AM to 12:48 PM), on March 2 (Saturday, 08:24 PM to 06:44 AM, Mar 03), on March 3 (Sunday, 06:44 AM to 03:55 PM), on March 4 (Monday, 10:16 PM to 06:42 AM, Mar 05), on March 5 (Tuesday, 06:42 AM to 02:09 PM), on March 6 (Wednesday, 02:52 PM to 06:40 AM, Mar 07), and on March 7 (Thursday, 06:40 AM to 08:24 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra on March 2 (Saturday) at 01:40 AM

Mercury enters Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 2 (Saturday) at 05:12 AM

Ketu enters Hasta Nakshatra on March 4 (Monday) at 08:52 AM

Rahu transits Revati Pada on March 4 (Monday) at 08:52 AM

Ketu transits Hasta Pada on March 4 (Monday) at 08:52 AM

Sun enters Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 4 (Monday) at 12:44 PM

Mars enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra on March 7 (Thursday) at 04:25 AM

Mercury enters Pisces sign on March 7 (Thursday) at 09:40 AM

Venus enters the Aquarius sign on March 7 (Thursday) at 10:55 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Yashoda Jayanti (March 01, Friday): Yashoda Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Yashoda (the foster mother of Lord Krishna). It is observed on the eighth day of the lunar cycle in the month of Phalguna, under the waxing moon. Devotees celebrate Yashoda's motherly devotion to Krishna and depict their loving connection in this maternal bond.

Bhanu Saptami (March 03, Sunday): Bhanu Saptami, sometimes referred to as Vivaswat Saptami is a Hindu festival that is observed in the Magha month’s seventh day when there is a bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar calendar. It is dedicated to worshipping Surya, the Sun god, and is said to bring wealth and fortune.

Shabari Jayanti (March 03, Sunday): Shabari Jayanti is a celebration of Shabari`s devotion, a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Shabari is valued for her unconditional love and devotion to Lord Rama. She represents the purity of heart and selfless service. On this day, faith, piety and recitation of her story are the order of the day, with pilgrims being encouraged to emulate her.

Kalashtami (March 03, Sunday): Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Bhairav Maharudev, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The devotees go on fast and do rituals to get Lord Bhairav's blessings; it is believed that the evil forces won't affect them and they will be strong and courageous.

Janaki Jayanti (March 04, Monday): Janaki Jayanti, commonly called Sita Jayanti, is the festival which marks the birth of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama. Devotees usually fast, chant hymns and worship to pay respect to Goddess Sita's qualities and her association with Indian mythology.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (March 05, Tuesday): The Jayanti Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, also known as the birth anniversary of the Indian philosopher and social reformer Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. He gave lessons that stressed education, equality, and the eradication of social evils.

Vijaya Ekadashi (March 06, Wednesday): Vijaya Ekadashi, otherwise known as Jaya Ekadashi, is an annual Hindu fasting day which happens on the Ekadashi tithi (the 11th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month Phalguna. The devotees observe fast and pray to Lord Vishnu for achievement, conquering and security.

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 01: 11:07 AM to 12:34 PM

March 02: 09:39 AM to 11:06 AM

09:39 AM to 11:06 AM March 03: 04:55 PM to 06:22 PM

04:55 PM to 06:22 PM March 04: 08:10 AM to 09:38 AM

08:10 AM to 09:38 AM March 05: 03:28 PM to 04:56 PM

03:28 PM to 04:56 PM March 06: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM

12:32 PM to 02:00 PM March 07: 02:00 PM to 03:29 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

