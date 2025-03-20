Weekly Panchang from March 21 – 27, 2025: Saturn-Venus Conjunction, Festivals, Auspicious Muhurat

Welcome to this week's edition of Panchang, your guide to zodiac alignments and important spiritual days in the week ahead. This week, we will see a remarkable event when the Sun, Venus, and Mercury unite in the enigmatic and dreamy sign of Pisces. The conjunction will sow the seeds of immense creativity and sensitivity in our dealings, thereby enhancing artistic expressions and emotional bonding. Spiritual events during the week also add to the flavour. These begin with Sheetala Ashtami, a day dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, who is worshipped for her ability to cool burns and sores and to keep her devotees free from disease. Later in the week comes the Pradosha Vrat, a time to worship Lord Shiva. This week also offers auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh, as well as property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 21, Friday (01:46 AM to 06:23 AM, Mar 22) and on March 27, Thursday (12:34 AM to 06:16 AM, Mar 28).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 21, Friday (01:46 AM to 06:23 AM, Mar 22) and on March 27, Thursday (12:34 AM to 06:16 AM, Mar 28). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on March 27, Thursday (06:17 AM to 11:03 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Venus at deep conjunction on March 23 (Sunday) at 06:35 AM

Sun and Mercury at deep conjunction on March 25 (Tuesday) at 01:16 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Sheetala Saptami (March 21, Friday): The Hindu festival Sheetala Saptami occurs on Chaitra Krishna Saptami when devotees honour Goddess Sheetala to protect them from illness. The religious practice includes deity food offerings of stale and cold items, bathing ceremonies, and sacred prayer recitations. Those who worship Sheetala Mata gain both health benefits and well-being while receiving safeguards from infections.

The Hindu festival Sheetala Saptami occurs on Chaitra Krishna Saptami when devotees honour Goddess Sheetala to protect them from illness. The religious practice includes deity food offerings of stale and cold items, bathing ceremonies, and sacred prayer recitations. Those who worship Sheetala Mata gain both health benefits and well-being while receiving safeguards from infections. Sheetala Ashtami (March 22, Saturday): During Chaitra Krishna Ashtami, people venerate Sheetala Mata to defend against epidemics and seasonal diseases. Families create their meals one day beforehand and then eat them cold without any heating process. Devotees perform fasting and visit temples while they pray specifically for health. According to popular belief, practising this vrat brings both wellness and immunity protection.

During Chaitra Krishna Ashtami, people venerate Sheetala Mata to defend against epidemics and seasonal diseases. Families create their meals one day beforehand and then eat them cold without any heating process. Devotees perform fasting and visit temples while they pray specifically for health. According to popular belief, practising this vrat brings both wellness and immunity protection. Basoda (March 22, Saturday): The worship of Sheetala Mata takes place primarily in northern India during Basoda, which occurs on the eighth day of the bright lunar fortnight of Chaitra month. During the festival, people focus on hygiene and health by avoiding freshly cooked meals while eating food offerings made the day before.

The worship of Sheetala Mata takes place primarily in northern India during Basoda, which occurs on the eighth day of the bright lunar fortnight of Chaitra month. During the festival, people focus on hygiene and health by avoiding freshly cooked meals while eating food offerings made the day before. Varshitapa Arambha (March 22, Saturday): Jains start their year-long religious self-discipline through Varshitapa, representing a major spiritual cleansing practice. The practice involves fasting on alternating days while limiting the diet to boiled water and basic foods. The holy penance cleanses the soul by boosting inner strength on the path to moksha (liberation).

Jains start their year-long religious self-discipline through Varshitapa, representing a major spiritual cleansing practice. The practice involves fasting on alternating days while limiting the diet to boiled water and basic foods. The holy penance cleanses the soul by boosting inner strength on the path to moksha (liberation). Kalashtami (March 22, Saturday): Lord Kaal Bhairav is worshipped on Kalashtami which occurs on Chaitra Krishna Ashtami. People who worship at these times maintain fasting routines while praying at temples to defend themselves from harmful spiritual forces. During this day, people who worship Kaal Bhairav gain courage and obtain protection and freedom from their previous karmic responsibilities.

Lord Kaal Bhairav is worshipped on Kalashtami which occurs on Chaitra Krishna Ashtami. People who worship at these times maintain fasting routines while praying at temples to defend themselves from harmful spiritual forces. During this day, people who worship Kaal Bhairav gain courage and obtain protection and freedom from their previous karmic responsibilities. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (March 22, Saturday): The monthly observance dedicated to Lord Krishna, known as Masik Krishna Janmashtami, occurs on the eighth day of the Krishna lunar month during Chaitra. Believers perform fasting while reciting the Bhagavad Gita and engage in prayer to receive divine blessings. Worshiping on this day enables people to gain prosperity alongside devotion and divine guidance which simultaneously strengthens their spiritual journey.

The monthly observance dedicated to Lord Krishna, known as Masik Krishna Janmashtami, occurs on the eighth day of the Krishna lunar month during Chaitra. Believers perform fasting while reciting the Bhagavad Gita and engage in prayer to receive divine blessings. Worshiping on this day enables people to gain prosperity alongside devotion and divine guidance which simultaneously strengthens their spiritual journey. Papmochani Ekadashi (March 25, Tuesday): People observe Papmochani Ekadashi on Chaitra Krishna Ekadashi to perform sacred fasting to cleanse their sins and ask for divine absolution. Believers of Lord Vishnu keep strict fasts while chanting holy scriptures during their worship. People celebrate this Ekadashi because it provides spiritual liberation by purifying the soul while removing accumulated karmic weight.

People observe Papmochani Ekadashi on Chaitra Krishna Ekadashi to perform sacred fasting to cleanse their sins and ask for divine absolution. Believers of Lord Vishnu keep strict fasts while chanting holy scriptures during their worship. People celebrate this Ekadashi because it provides spiritual liberation by purifying the soul while removing accumulated karmic weight. Pradosh Vrat (March 27, Thursday): The religious observance of Lord Shiva occurs on Chaitra Krishna Trayodashi when people follow Pradosh Vrat. The evening observance of this fast gives believers a path to sin relief, granting their desires and spiritual advancement. The religious practice includes prayers and Abhishek and Om Namah Shivaya chanting to receive divine gifts and prosper.

The religious observance of Lord Shiva occurs on Chaitra Krishna Trayodashi when people follow Pradosh Vrat. The evening observance of this fast gives believers a path to sin relief, granting their desires and spiritual advancement. The religious practice includes prayers and Abhishek and Om Namah Shivaya chanting to receive divine gifts and prosper. Masik Shivaratri (March 27, Thursday): The monthly celebration of Lord Shiva takes place on Chaitra Krishna Chaturdashi during Masik Shivaratri. The religious observance includes fasting while visiting temples and maintaining extended periods of devotional singing and ceremonial bathing of Shiva. Those who venerate Shiva during this evening obtain spiritual purification while their life becomes obstacle-free and achieve mental serenity and spiritual awakening.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 21: 10:57 AM to 12:28 PM

10:57 AM to 12:28 PM March 22: 09:25 AM to 10:57 AM

March 23: 05:02 PM to 06:34 PM

March 24: 07:52 AM to 09:24 AM

March 25: 03:31 PM to 05:03 PM

March 26: 12:27 PM to 01:59 PM

March 27: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

