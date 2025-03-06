Weekly Panchang from March 7-13, 2025: Chotti Holi, Sun-Saturn Conjunction, Auspicious Muhuratas

This is an eventful week as we celebrate some important festivals and also experience the effects of some planetary movements. First up, this week, we will celebrate Amalaki Ekadashi, a day where blessings of Lord Vishnu are sought for luck and good health. Thereafter, we will celebrate the colourful festival of Chhoti Holi, wherein people engage in colours. Attukal Pongal is next, famous for exhibiting the largest assembly of women for a festival wherein they come together to prepare a sweet offering. Talking of the zodiac, this week, the Sun and Saturn will close together and will incite much thought about discipline and hard work! This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage and property or vehicle purchases. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 7, Friday (06:40 AM to 11:32 PM) and on March 13, Thursday (06:33 AM to 06:19 AM, Mar 14). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on March 7, Friday (06:40 AM to 09:18 AM), on March 9, Sunday (06:38 AM to 06:36 AM, Mar 10) and on March 10, Monday (06:36 AM to 07:44 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mars at a deep trine on March 8 (Saturday) at 10:40 AM

Mercury and Venus in close conjunction on March 12 (Wednesday) at 04:21 AM

Sun and Saturn at close conjunction on March 12 (Wednesday) at 03:56 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

The Attukal Pongal festival is a famous religious celebration at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala. The temple attracts millions of women who create sweet rice (Pongal) for the goddess Bhagavathy. Phalguna Chaumasi Chaudas (March 13, Thursday): The Jain religious observance of Phalguna Chaumasi Chaudas occurs four times each year to promote individual discipline and fasting practices. Devotees use meditation, temple rituals, and prayers while seeking purification to achieve spiritual growth.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 07: 11:04 AM to 12:32 PM

11:04 AM to 12:32 PM March 08: 09:35 AM to 11:04 AM

09:35 AM to 11:04 AM March 09: 04:57 PM to 06:26 PM

04:57 PM to 06:26 PM March 10: 08:05 AM to 09:34 AM

08:05 AM to 09:34 AM March 11: 03:29 PM to 04:58 PM

03:29 PM to 04:58 PM March 12: 12:31 PM to 02:00 PM

12:31 PM to 02:00 PM March 13: 02:00 PM to 03:29 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

