Weekly Panchang from May 10-16, 2024: Sun’s Transit in Taurus, Sita Navami, Auspicious Muhuratas

The week ahead brings significant planetary movements and Hindu festivals. Mercury enters fiery Aries, bringing energy and initiative. The Sun also transitions into earthy Taurus, promoting stability and appreciation for material comforts. It’s time to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for new beginnings and investments, along with Ganga Saptami. Sita Navami will be observed to commemorate the marriage of Lord Rama and Sita, exemplifying marital devotion. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 10, Friday (10:47 AM to 05:33 AM, May 11) and on May 16, Thursday (05:30 AM to 05:29 AM, May 17).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on May 10, Friday (05:33 AM to 02:50 AM, May 11), on May 12, Sunday (10:27 AM to 05:31 AM, May 13) and on May 13, Monday (05:31 AM to 02:50 AM, May 14).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury transits Aries on May 10 (Friday) at 07:03 PM

Sun enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 11 (Saturday) at 07:13 AM

Saturn transits Poorva Bhadrapada Pada on May 12 (Sunday) at 08:07 AM

Sun transits Taurus sign on May 14 (Tuesday) at 06:04 PM

Mars enters Revati Nakshatra on May 15 (Wednesday) at 01:04 AM

Jupiter transits Krittika Pada on May 15 (Wednesday) at 06:02 PM

Venus enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 16 (Thursday) at 03:48 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Parashurama Jayanti (May 10, Friday) : Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is the third day of Shukla Paksha and the month of Vaishakha in the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to the memory of the great warrior. Devotees observe this day with prayers, fasting and recalling his teachings of righteousness and courage.

: Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is the third day of Shukla Paksha and the month of Vaishakha in the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to the memory of the great warrior. Devotees observe this day with prayers, fasting and recalling his teachings of righteousness and courage. Akshaya Tritiya (May 10, Friday) : Akshaya Tritiya is a sacred day for the Hindus. It is said that whatever is started on this day will bring prosperity and success. People buy gold, arrange weddings, start new businesses, and conduct charity, seeking blessings for abundance and fortune.

: Akshaya Tritiya is a sacred day for the Hindus. It is said that whatever is started on this day will bring prosperity and success. People buy gold, arrange weddings, start new businesses, and conduct charity, seeking blessings for abundance and fortune. Matangi Jayanti (May 10, Friday) : Matangi Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated on the occasion of Matangi, one of the ten Mahavidyas, which are the manifestations of the goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This is a day of worship for those who wish to seek her blessings for knowledge and wisdom.

: Matangi Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated on the occasion of Matangi, one of the ten Mahavidyas, which are the manifestations of the goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This is a day of worship for those who wish to seek her blessings for knowledge and wisdom. Shankaracharya Jayanti (May 12, Sunday) : This marks the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, a renowned Indian philosopher and religious leader known for reviving and consolidating the Vedanta doctrine of Advaita. The day is celebrated with prayers, discourses, and processions. The occasion commemorates the profound contributions of Shankara to Hindu philosophy, which focuses on the oneness of the individual soul (Atman) with the universal soul (Brahman).

: This marks the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, a renowned Indian philosopher and religious leader known for reviving and consolidating the Vedanta doctrine of Advaita. The day is celebrated with prayers, discourses, and processions. The occasion commemorates the profound contributions of Shankara to Hindu philosophy, which focuses on the oneness of the individual soul (Atman) with the universal soul (Brahman). Ramanuja Jayanti (May 12, Sunday) : The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Ramanuja, a great Hindu philosopher and theologian. Ramanuja was born in the 11th century, and his teachings emphasised devotion, inclusivity, and the path of Bhakti (devotion) as the way of achieving Moksha (spiritual liberation).

: The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Ramanuja, a great Hindu philosopher and theologian. Ramanuja was born in the 11th century, and his teachings emphasised devotion, inclusivity, and the path of Bhakti (devotion) as the way of achieving Moksha (spiritual liberation). Skanda Sashti (May 13, Monday) : Skanda Sashti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated to honour the triumph of Murugan over the demon Soorapadman.

: Skanda Sashti is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated to honour the triumph of Murugan over the demon Soorapadman. Ganga Saptami (May 14, Tuesday) : Ganga Saptami, the seventh day of the waxing moon, is celebrated to mark the descent of the holy river Ganga to Earth. Devotees take ritual baths in the Ganges to cleanse sins.

: Ganga Saptami, the seventh day of the waxing moon, is celebrated to mark the descent of the holy river Ganga to Earth. Devotees take ritual baths in the Ganges to cleanse sins. Vrishabha Sankranti (May 14, Tuesday) : Vrishabha Sankranti signifies the Sun's movement from the first sign of the zodiac to the second sign of the zodiac, Taurus. According to the Hindu calendar, it represents the onset of the Vrishabha (Taurus) solar month.

: Vrishabha Sankranti signifies the Sun's movement from the first sign of the zodiac to the second sign of the zodiac, Taurus. According to the Hindu calendar, it represents the onset of the Vrishabha (Taurus) solar month. Sita Navami (May 16, Thursday): In the Hindu religion, Sita Navami is a day to celebrate the birthday of Goddess Sita, the wife of God Rama. It is celebrated on the ninth day of the bright fortnight of the moon in the Hindu lunar month of Vaishaka. Devotees dedicate this day to the Goddess Sita by praying, fasting, and reciting hymns.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 10: 10:37 AM to 12:18 PM

May 11: 08:55 AM to 10:36 AM

May 12: 05:22 PM to 07:03 PM

May 13: 07:13 AM to 08:55 AM

May 14: 03:41 PM to 05:23 PM

May 15: 12:18 PM to 02:00 PM

May 16: 02:00 PM to 03:42 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter- relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

