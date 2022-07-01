Weekly Panchang July 1-7 '22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, Mercury – the planet of communication, business and education – will transit into its own sign, Gemini. This will lead to positive changes in the lives of students and those in the field of business. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas available this week for marriage, purchase of vehicle and griha pravesh. However, no auspicious day is available for purchasing or registering property this week. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage this week are available on July 3 (05:06 PM to 05:28 AM, Jul 04), July 5 (12:16 PM to 05:29 AM, Jul 06) and July 6 (05:29 AM to 11:43 AM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on July 1 (01:09 PM to 03:56 AM, Jul 02), July 6 (07:48 PM to 05:29 AM, Jul 07) and July 7 (05:29 AM to 07:28 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on July 1, Friday, at 02:12 PM

Mercury enters Gemini on July 2, Saturday, at 09:52 AM

Sun enters Punarvasu nakshatra on July 6, Wednesday, at 11:25 AM

Venus enters Mrigashira nakshatra on July 7, Thursday, at 09:48 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Puri Ratha Yatra 2022 (Friday, July 1): It is organized each year at famous Jagannatha temple in Puri, Odisha. Lord Jagannatha is considered a form of Lord Vishnu and also revered by the followers of Vaishnavism.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Sunday, July 3): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Worship of Lord Ganesha is done on this day.

Masik Durgashtami (Thursday, July 7): Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On this day devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her and observe day long fast.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 1: 10:40 AM to 12:25 PM

July 2: 08:56 AM to 10:41 AM

July 3: 05:39 PM to 07:23 PM

July 4: 07:12 AM to 08:57 AM

July 5: 03:54 PM to 05:39 PM

July 6: 12:26 PM to 02:10 PM

July 7: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779