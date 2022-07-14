Weekly Panchang July 15-21 '22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

Two planets will be moving through the Cancer sign this week. While Sun enters the watery sign on July 16, Mercury will transit Cancer on July 17. In addition, this week offers favourable muhurats for purchasing a vehicle. However, there isn't an auspicious day this week for getting married, buying or registering property, or performing graha pravesh. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on July 15 (04:39 PM to 05:34 AM, Jul 16) and July 20 (07:35 AM to 12:50 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Bharani nakshatra on July 16, Saturday, at 08:16 AM

Sun enters Cancer sign on July 16, Saturday, at 11:11 PM

Mercury enters Cancer sign on July 17, Sunday, at 12:15 AM

Venus enters Ardra nakshatra on July 18, Monday, at 11:50 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Gajanana Sankashti (Saturday, July 16): On the fourth day of the lunar fortnight, known as Chaturthi Tithi, followers of Lord Ganesha observe a daylong fast. Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat is the name of the fast held during Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the Moon), while Sankashti or Sankat Hara Vrat is the name of the fast performed during Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the Moon).

Karka Sankranti (Saturday, July 16): It marks the southern journey of Lord Surya. Dakshinayana, which is period of six months, starts with Karka Sankranti. Karka Sankranti is the counterpart of Makar Sankranti and it is considered significant for spiritual activities.

Sawan Somwar (Monday, July 18): Shravan month is also known as Sawan month in North Indian states. All Mondays or Somwar(s) which fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting.

Masik Kalashtami (Wednesday, July 20): It is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship Him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 15: 10:44 AM to 12:27 PM

July 16: 09:00 AM to 10:44 AM

July 17: 05:37 PM to 07:20 PM

July 18: 07:18 AM to 09:01 AM

July 19: 03:53 PM to 05:36 PM

July 20: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 21: 02:10 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

