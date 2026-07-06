Erling Haaland joins elite FIFA World Cup list even Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe can't match

Erling Haaland broke records once again as Norway clinched a 2-1 win against Brazil in their Round of 16 showdown. Haaland bagged a brace, and it was enough to knock the South Americans out of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Norway's Erling Haaland bagged a brace against Brazil. (REUTERS)

The Norwegian striker broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and then added another in the 90th minute. Neymar did score a late penalty for Brazil in the 10th minute of injury time, but it was too late.

Also Read: Haaland brace knocks Brazil out as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Erling Haaland joins Gerd Muller Haaland's brace saw him become the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four FIFA World Cup appearances since Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970, who scored eight.

Haaland is also the fourth player to score as many as four-match winning goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. The others in the list are Grzegorz Lato (5 in 1974), Salvatore Schillaci (5 in 1990) and Muller (4 in 1970).

In the match against Brazil, Haaland had to deal with four aerial duels, and he won all of them. He also has the best aerial duel success of any striker to contest more than 15 at the World Cup since 1966. He has won 14 of his 18 aerial duels.

Speaking after the match, Haaland said, "Maybe this will write history in Norway. Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment."

"It felt it was a gift from God that it actually went into the net."

This is also the first time in World Cup history that three different players have seven goals in a single edition. Mbappe and Messi have also scored seven each.

Meanwhile, Norway's head coach, Stale Solbakken, said, "I think that all Norwegian citizens are experiencing the night of a lifetime."

"Some people say that we have changed Norway forever. Probably, they will party for a week or so."

Meanwhile, Brazil captain Marquinhos said, "We really fell short in the opportunities that we did create. We had a penalty kick, we had some other chances as well, but here’s the World Cup for you. Those that make the least mistakes are able to move forward to the next round, and to be victorious."