Weekly Panchang July 8-14 '22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, two important planetary transits will take place. The biggest transit of this year will be that of Saturn. The planet is currently traversing in retrograde motion and is, yet again, set to enter Capricorn sign on July 12. On April 29, Saturn had moved to Aquarius sign but it will now be stationed in Capricorn from July 12 to January 17, 2023. This will have an important role in all our lives. Then, on July 13, Venus – the planet of love and wealth - will move to Gemini sign. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas available this week for marriage and purchase of vehicle. However, no auspicious day is available for purchasing or registering property or graha pravesh this week. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious day for marriage this week is available only on July 8 (12:14 PM to 05:30 AM, Jul 9)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on July 8 (06:25 PM to 05:30 AM, Jul 09) and July 10 (09:55 AM to 02:13 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Punarvasu nakshatra on July 12, Tuesday, at 08:36 AM

Saturn enters Capricorn (in retrograde motion) on July 12, Tuesday, at 10:27 AM

Rahu (True) enters Bharani nakshatra on July 12, Tuesday, at 1:54 PM

Venus enters Gemini on July 13, Wednesday, at 11:01 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Devshayani Ekadashi (Monday, July 11): Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Devshayani Ekadashi. It is believed that lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Guru Purnima (Wednesday, July 13): Full moon day during Ashadha month is known as Guru Purnima Day. Traditionally this day is reserved for Guru Puja (worshipping of spiritual guide). On this day disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their Gurus.

Gauri Vrat (Wednesday, July 13): This is a fasting period dedicated to Goddess Parvati. It is mainly observed in Gujarat. The fasting of Gauri Puja is mainly observed by unmarried girls to seek good husband.

Beginning of Shravan month (Thursday, July 14): The Shravan Maas starts from July 14, 2022 and ends on August 12, 2022. As per Vedic astrology, when Sun enters the zodiac Leo, Shravan Maas is said to set in. On every purnima of this month, the divine firmament (sky) is under the celestial sovereignty of Shravan Nakshtra which is believed to be the birth star of Lord Vishnu.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 8: 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM

July 9: 08:58 AM to 10:42 AM

July 10: 05:38 PM to 07:22 PM

July 11: 07:15 AM to 08:59 AM

July 12: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

July 13: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 14: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

