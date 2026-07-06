Married woman killed by lover over mobile chat in UP's Jaunpur; body dismembered

A married woman, 38, was allegedly murdered by her lover following a dispute over a mobile phone chat, with the accused later dismembering her body and dumping the remains at multiple locations across Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, police said on Monday. A team led by the Station House Officer launched an investigation to identify the victim and trace the suspect. (Representational Image)

The accused, identified as Hemal Khakharia alias Dilip (42), a resident of Gujarat, was arrested after a police encounter late on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Police identified the victim as Reshma Khan alias Sana. According to investigators, Khakharia had brought her from Babatpur in Varanasi to a rented accommodation in Teachers' Colony under the Madiyahu police station limits, the report added.

Police said an argument broke out between the two over a mobile phone chat.

"The two had a dispute over a mobile phone chat. Enraged, the accused slit the woman's throat with a knife while she was asleep," Station House Officer Deependra Singh said as reported by PTI.

During interrogation, Khakharia allegedly confessed that he dismembered the body because he believed disposing of it in one piece would be difficult, police said.

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According to investigators, the accused bought black polythene bags from a local market and used a cleaver to sever the victim's hands and legs before cutting the body into three parts.

The crime came to light on Sunday morning after locals spotted a mutilated body lying in bushes near the Ranipur Bypass in the Madiyahu police station area and informed the police.

A team led by the Station House Officer launched an investigation to identify the victim and trace the suspect.

Arrest after encounter Based on a tip-off, police intercepted Khakharia near the Ramnagar Block Gate. According to police, he allegedly opened fire while trying to flee, prompting officers to retaliate in self-defence.

The accused was injured during the exchange of fire and arrested around midnight, police said.

Investigators said the victim's torso had been dumped near the Ranipur Bypass, while her legs and other body parts were discarded near a culvert close to the Ramnagar Block turn. Police said Khakharia was allegedly on his way to dispose of the remaining body parts when he was intercepted.

Police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two spent cartridge cases, the knife allegedly used in the murder, the remaining body parts, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)