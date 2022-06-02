Weekly Panchang May June 3-9,'22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

The biggest cosmic development this week is the retrogression of Saturn on June 5. The planet for actions and rewards moved to Aquarius on April 29 this year, but on June 5 it will, once again, embark on its movement back into Capricorn by moving backwards. This will impact all of us in some way or the other. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas available for marriage, purchase of vehicle and property transactions. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage are June 6 (06:55 AM to 02:26 AM, Jun 07) and June 8 (05:23 AM to 03:27 AM, Jun 09)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week is only on June 3 (05:23 AM to 07:05 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is on June 9 (08:21 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 10)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits to Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on June 4, Saturday, at 12:59 AM

Venus enters into Bharani nakshatra on June 4, Saturday, at 5:50 AM

Saturn enters into retrograde motion on June 5, Sunday, at 3:16 AM

Sun enters Mrigashira nakshatra on June 8, Wednesday, at 12:52 PM

Mars enters Revati nakshatra on June 8, Wednesday, at 8:19 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Friday, June 3): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Ganesha Puja is done during afternoon and fasting is also observed on this day.

Skanda Sashti (Sunday, June 5): It is dedicated to Lord Skanda. Devotees keep fast on this day. Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Shashti.

Masik Durga Ashtami (Wednesday, June 8): Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On this day devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her and observe day long fast.

Ganga Dussehra (Thursday, June 9): Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and this day is commemorated as the day when Ganga was descended to the Earth to accomplish her mission to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 3: 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM

June 4: 08:51 AM to 10:35 AM

June 5: 05:32 PM to 07:16 PM

June 6: 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM

June 7: 03:49 PM to 05:33 PM

June 8: 12:20 PM to 02:05 PM

June 9: 02:05 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

