Weekly Panchanga from August 30 – September 5, 2024: Mercury Transit in Leo, Somavati Amavasya, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings several significant zodiac movements, each bringing new energy and impact on our lives. To start with, we have Somavati Amavasya, a rare and powerful day when the New Moon falls on a Monday. This is a special time for spiritual practices and making offerings to ancestors. Talking of planetary transits, the Sun enters Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra this week. This shift brings a warm and creative energy, encouraging us to enjoy life and build stronger relationships. Further, Venus will enter Hasta Nakshatra, a time when the planet of love and beauty enables us to focus on our skills, craft, and the finer details of life. Mercury again enters the Leo sign this week, boosting our communication skills with confidence and flair. This is also an auspicious time for making any purchases, especially those relating to vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 30, Friday (05:58 AM to 05:56 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 30, Friday (05:58 AM to 05:56 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 5, Thursday (12:21 PM to 06:02 AM, Sep 06).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra on August 30 (Friday) at 03:55 PM

Arun (Uranus) becomes Retrograde (Vakri) on September 1 (Sunday) at 08:48 PM

Venus enters Hasta Nakshatra on September 2 (Monday) at 05:20 AM

Mercury enters Leo sign on September 4 (Wednesday) at 11:52 AM

Mercury Ecliptic crossing on September 5 (Thursday) at 04:35 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shani Trayodashi (August 31, Saturday): This is the time to do puja and seek the blessings of Shani (Saturn) for removing the hurdles, protection and prosperity. People also fast and pray to minimise the negative influence of Shani on their lives.

Paryushana Parvarambha (September 1, Sunday): This is an auspicious Jain festival. This is observed as the period of self-purification, fasting, meditation and spiritual elevation, lasting about eight days. People ask for pardon, have less interaction with other people, refrain from violence, and, on the whole, try to purify their karma and improve their condition during the ‘new’ year.

Somavati Amavasya (September 2, Monday): This day is celebrated when Amavasya falls on Monday. People pay homage to and fast for Lord Shiva and the Peepal tree. This day brings peace, prosperity, and protection from negativity regarding spiritual evolution and health. This festival is also known as Darsha Amavasya or Bhadrapada Amavasya.

Pola (September 2, Monday): It is an old farming calendar icon of India, specifically in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This is a day of dressing the bulls and giving thanks for the effort they have put into the farming season. It is colourful and lively and focuses on agriculture.

Agastya Arghya (September 4, Wednesday): This day is observed by offering water to the star Agastya, symbolising the sage Agastya in Hindu mythology. This practice is said to bring blessings in wisdom, strength and prosperity into one’s life.

Samaveda Upakarma (September 5, Thursday): It is the ritual of the Samaveda followers and marks the starting of Vedic Study Period. Learners conduct ceremonies to reaffirm their intentions of studying and chant mantras. This day is dedicated to the purification of the soul and to knowing the information of Veda as well as knowledge.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 30: 10:46 AM to 12:21 PM

10:46 AM to 12:21 PM August 31: 09:10 AM to 10:45 AM

09:10 AM to 10:45 AM September 01: 05:07 PM to 06:42 PM

05:07 PM to 06:42 PM September 02: 07:35 AM to 09:10 AM

07:35 AM to 09:10 AM September 03: 03:30 PM to 05:05 PM

03:30 PM to 05:05 PM September 04: 12:20 PM to 01:55 PM

12:20 PM to 01:55 PM September 05: 01:54 PM to 03:29 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779