Weekly Panchanga from November 03 – 9, 2023: Saturn’s Direct Motion, Venus & Mercury Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week commences with the graceful movement of Venus, the planet of love and beauty, into the diligent and earthy sign of Virgo. Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, will also make its transition this week into the intense and transformative Scorpio. This week will also see Saturn changing its movement from retrograde to direct in the Aquarius sign. For those considering property or vehicle transactions, this week presents favourable opportunities. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 03 (06:34 AM to 06:35 AM, Nov 04)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 03 (06:34 AM to 11:07 PM) and November 05 (06:36 AM to 10:29 AM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters the Virgo sign on November 3 (Friday) at 05:24 AM

Sun and Jupiter at a deep 180 angle on November 3 (Friday) at 10:29 AM

Saturn turns direct in Aquarius on November 4 (Saturday) at 8:26 AM

Mercury enters Scorpio sign on November 6 (Monday) at 04:32 PM

Sun enters Vishakha Nakshatra on November 7 (Tuesday) at 02:52 AM

Mercury enters Anuradha Nakshatra on November 8 (Wednesday) at 08:50 PM

Venus and Saturn at a deep 150-degree angle on November 9 (Thursday) at 02:41 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ahoi Ashtami is one of the most beloved traditions in India in which mothers fast from early in the morning to night and pray for the health of their children. The puja involves drawing a picture of Ahoi Mata on the wall or on a piece of cloth and offering prayers and food to her. Govatsa Dwadashi (Thursday, November 9): The day preceding Dhanteras is when Ahoi Ashtami, or Govatsa Dwadashi, is observed. On this day, devotees do not consume wheat and milk products. It is also observed as Nandini Vrat (Hindu mythology) in order to honour the sanctity of the cow.

The day preceding Dhanteras is when Ahoi Ashtami, or Govatsa Dwadashi, is observed. On this day, devotees do not consume wheat and milk products. It is also observed as Nandini Vrat (Hindu mythology) in order to honour the sanctity of the cow. Rama Ekadashi (Thursday, November 9): Ekadashi Parana marks the end of the fast observed during Ahoi Ashtami, which is a Hindu tradition. The next morning, this key ritual occurs. It happens on Dwadashi Tithi.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 03: 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM

November 04: 09:20 AM to 10:42 AM

09:20 AM to 10:42 AM November 05: 04:11 PM to 05:33 PM

04:11 PM to 05:33 PM November 06: 07:58 AM to 09:20 AM

07:58 AM to 09:20 AM November 07: 02:48 PM to 04:10 PM

02:48 PM to 04:10 PM November 08: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

12:05 PM to 01:26 PM November 09: 01:26 PM to 02:48 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

