Weekly Panchanga from September 29- October 5, 2023: Mars’ Transit in Libra, Start of Pitru Paksha, Auspicious Muhuratas

neeraj dThis upcoming week holds great significance as it signifies the commencement of the Hindu month of Ashwina. During this time, we also engage in the observance of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honouring and remembering our ancestors. Furthermore, noteworthy celestial events are on the horizon, including the transitions of Mercury into Virgo, Venus into Leo, and Mars into Libra. These planetary shifts are expected to bring unique energies and influences into our lives. Additionally, for those contemplating real estate transactions, opportune muhuratas are available for both buying and selling property. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 29 (11:18 PM to 06:29 AM, Sep 30) and October 5 (06:30 AM to 07:40 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Uttara Phalguni nakshatra on September 29, Friday, at 8 PM

Mercury and Mars at a 30-degree angle on September 30, Saturday, at 2:02 PM

Mercury enters Virgo on October 1, Sunday, at 8:45 PM

Venus enters Leo on October 2, Monday, at 1:18 AM

Mars enters Libra on October 3, Tuesday, at 6:16 PM

Jupiter transits Bharani pada on October 3, Tuesday, at 10:22 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhadrapada Purnima (Friday, September 29): It is considered to be a very auspicious day in Hinduism. It is associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. On this day, Hindus observe a fast and perform a special puja to Lord Vishnu. They also recite the Satyanarayana Katha, which is a story about the glory of Lord Vishnu. It is also significant because it marks the beginning of the Shraddha period, a 16-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors.

Start of Pitrupaksha (Friday, September 29): It is a time for Hindus to remember and honor their deceased ancestors. During this period, Hindus perform rituals and ceremonies to appease the spirits of their ancestors and help them achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of reincarnation. Ceremonies like Shradh, Tarpan and Pind Daan are performed during this period.

Start of Ashwina month (Saturday, September 30): It begins on September 30 and ends on October 28. It is the seventh month in the traditional Hindu calendar followed in North India. Ashvin is a month of spiritual significance. It is a time when Hindus focus on their spiritual growth and development. Many Hindus undertake pilgrimages or fasts during this month.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 29: 10:59 AM to 12:29 PM

September 30: 09:29 AM to 10:59 AM

09:29 AM to 10:59 AM October 01: 04:57 PM to 06:27 PM

04:57 PM to 06:27 PM October 02: 07:59 AM to 09:28 AM

07:59 AM to 09:28 AM October 03: 03:26 PM to 04:56 PM

03:26 PM to 04:56 PM October 04: 12:27 PM to 01:57 PM

12:27 PM to 01:57 PM October 05: 01:56 PM to 03:25 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

