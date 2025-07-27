Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Free tarot horoscope from July 27- August 3, 2025

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: The Magician Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between July 27- August 3,, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: Judgement

Career: Seven of Coins

You may find yourself deeply immersed in professional demands this week, and while the pace may test your patience, staying consistent will eventually tip the scale in your favour. Property matters show strong potential for progress, so consider acting swiftly on any real estate plans. Financially, you are likely to feel empowered; channel that wisely into savings or long-term investments. Family ties remain warm, offering much-needed emotional grounding. Romance, however, may feel misaligned; honest conversations can clear the air without drama. Avoid travel if not urgent, as it may lead to delays. Health may remain steady with mindful habits. Let your wins - big or small uplift your spirit and steer your focus.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Page of Cups

Energy levels may dip, making it essential to prioritise rest and routines that replenish your body. Romance takes the spotlight, bringing beautiful moments of emotional intimacy; don’t shy away from expressing yourself. Finances may hold up well, offering the chance to address pending needs. Work-wise, consistent efforts are likely to open productive doors. Family dynamics may feel a bit neutral; choose empathy over expectation. Travel plans bring joy and change of scene. Property matters may take time, so don’t rush decisions. While not everything may go as planned, your charm and resilience can help turn things around gracefully.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Empress

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Your radiant health and energetic aura may keep you feeling upbeat and active. Career and money matters, however, may throw a few curveballs; take them as cues to reassess priorities rather than reacting hastily. Romantic vibes shine bright, and there's a good chance of a memorable connection. Family interactions may require you to stay patient and present. Property matters look promising, and even though travel isn’t exciting, it may still serve its purpose. Take each moment as a cue to pause and reset. What seems slow now may soon pick up pace.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Five of Coins

Professional life appears to be surging ahead, with solid chances of recognition and growth. Your supportive family circle will be a key source of strength, bringing emotional peace. Financially, a cautious approach is wise; try not to stretch your limits. Health remains stable, but do not ignore the subtle signals of fatigue. Love life may feel off-track; communication is the bridge to understanding. Property matters may move swiftly in your favour, and travel may offer refreshing experiences. If something feels unsettled, give it space rather than force resolution.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Swords

A wave of stability might sweep across your week, although nothing may feel too thrilling. At work, things could feel stagnant, but it's a phase of quiet groundwork - use it to refine ideas. Family moments may bring emotional challenges; your silence and patience may speak louder than words. Travel could bring fresh perspectives, while property developments look encouraging. Health asks for balance; focus on hydration and mindfulness. Romance may lack spark but can be reignited with simple gestures. Your week is what you shape it into - lean into moments of choice.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

Your week may feel grounded with a touch of success brewing behind the scenes. Financial moves are likely to bring promising returns, while career growth continues its upward swing. Family time feels fulfilling, adding joy and warmth to your days. Romance may lack intensity but can still offer comfort; give it attention. Avoid unnecessary travel if it drains your energy. Property matters may progress steadily. Health appears robust and you must maintain this streak by sticking to your wellness rituals. Let this week be about consistency over chaos.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: World

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Ten of Cups

Wellness needs your attention, so prioritise healing over hustling. Professionally, things may flow favourably, possibly even bringing the spotlight to your skills. Finances remain secure enough to allow breathing space. Your love life sparkles with potential - new beginnings or deeper bonding seem likely. Family time may bring mixed emotions, so handle it with care. Travel might not be exciting, but it serves its purpose. Property matters may feel stuck; patience is your ally. Even if energy feels low, your charm and intellect will carry you through.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Coins

Vibrant energy and mental clarity fuel your week ahead. While your health supports you strongly, your professional path may call for some introspection and redirection. Financially, you are on stable ground; avoid risks and focus on steady gains. Family time feels warm and cooperative. Romance may need extra attention - mutual understanding can turn tension into growth. Travel plans might face hurdles, so keep them flexible. Property discussions may bring positive movement. Use this week to realign your focus and centre your emotional landscape.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

This week is a mixed palette - some things may work; some may test your patience. Health-wise, staying consistent with basics can make all the difference. Financially, there may be temporary imbalances, so postpone big expenses. Career growth may feel slow, but new paths are forming. Romance holds space for shared laughter and reconnection. Family support uplifts your mood. Property discussions may remain pending, while travel could offer subtle insights. Keep expectations realistic and let small joys anchor you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Your vitality is likely to be at its peak, powering you through a fulfilling week. Work may offer satisfaction and results you’ve been hoping for. Finances may require wise budgeting, but remain within your control. Romance sparkles with passion and emotional alignment, while travel brings refreshing encounters and possibly unexpected joy. Family matters feel neutral, yet manageable. Property prospects look strong; something valuable may unfold. This is a time to believe in your journey and own your pace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Star

Energy levels may seem inconsistent, making it crucial to tune into what your body is trying to say. Professionally, this could be your high point. There are chances that you may impress people with your skills. Finances remain stable, allowing breathing space. Family bonding feels emotionally rewarding, while romance is neither too high nor too low - just comfortable. Travel may offer routine rather than excitement, and property discussions might bring good developments. Despite a few off moments, your mind holds the power to elevate your week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Fool

You may feel a vibrant surge in physical well-being and inner alignment. Professionally, things may move at a comfortable pace, but avoid overthinking progress. Financial flow supports your needs, yet mindful decisions are key. Family offers warmth and support, while romance may feel steady, even if not overly exciting. Travel may be more tiring than rewarding, so avoid it unless needed. Property prospects seem stable, with room for smart moves. Tune into your intuition - it may guide you better than logic this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

