Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Free tarot horoscope from July 27- August 3, 2025
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read free Tarot predictions for July 27- August 3, 2025 based on an expert's prediction.
Aries (March 21-April 20)
Love: The Magician
Mood: Judgement
Career: Seven of Coins
You may find yourself deeply immersed in professional demands this week, and while the pace may test your patience, staying consistent will eventually tip the scale in your favour. Property matters show strong potential for progress, so consider acting swiftly on any real estate plans. Financially, you are likely to feel empowered; channel that wisely into savings or long-term investments. Family ties remain warm, offering much-needed emotional grounding. Romance, however, may feel misaligned; honest conversations can clear the air without drama. Avoid travel if not urgent, as it may lead to delays. Health may remain steady with mindful habits. Let your wins - big or small uplift your spirit and steer your focus.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Purple
Also Read Weekly Panchang for July 25-31, 2025: Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Mars Transit In Virgo
Taurus (April 21-May 20)
Love: King of Wands
Mood: The Hierophant
Career: Page of Cups
Energy levels may dip, making it essential to prioritise rest and routines that replenish your body. Romance takes the spotlight, bringing beautiful moments of emotional intimacy; don’t shy away from expressing yourself. Finances may hold up well, offering the chance to address pending needs. Work-wise, consistent efforts are likely to open productive doors. Family dynamics may feel a bit neutral; choose empathy over expectation. Travel plans bring joy and change of scene. Property matters may take time, so don’t rush decisions. While not everything may go as planned, your charm and resilience can help turn things around gracefully.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Red
Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: The Empress
Mood: Four of Swords
Career: Two of Coins
Your radiant health and energetic aura may keep you feeling upbeat and active. Career and money matters, however, may throw a few curveballs; take them as cues to reassess priorities rather than reacting hastily. Romantic vibes shine bright, and there's a good chance of a memorable connection. Family interactions may require you to stay patient and present. Property matters look promising, and even though travel isn’t exciting, it may still serve its purpose. Take each moment as a cue to pause and reset. What seems slow now may soon pick up pace.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)
Love: Ace of Swords
Mood: The High Priestess
Career: Five of Coins
Professional life appears to be surging ahead, with solid chances of recognition and growth. Your supportive family circle will be a key source of strength, bringing emotional peace. Financially, a cautious approach is wise; try not to stretch your limits. Health remains stable, but do not ignore the subtle signals of fatigue. Love life may feel off-track; communication is the bridge to understanding. Property matters may move swiftly in your favour, and travel may offer refreshing experiences. If something feels unsettled, give it space rather than force resolution.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Love: Two of Swords
Mood: The Hanged Man
Career: Eight of Swords
A wave of stability might sweep across your week, although nothing may feel too thrilling. At work, things could feel stagnant, but it's a phase of quiet groundwork - use it to refine ideas. Family moments may bring emotional challenges; your silence and patience may speak louder than words. Travel could bring fresh perspectives, while property developments look encouraging. Health asks for balance; focus on hydration and mindfulness. Romance may lack spark but can be reignited with simple gestures. Your week is what you shape it into - lean into moments of choice.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Orange
Virgo (August 24-September 23)
Love: The Tower
Mood: The Hanged Man
Career: Two of Swords
Your week may feel grounded with a touch of success brewing behind the scenes. Financial moves are likely to bring promising returns, while career growth continues its upward swing. Family time feels fulfilling, adding joy and warmth to your days. Romance may lack intensity but can still offer comfort; give it attention. Avoid unnecessary travel if it drains your energy. Property matters may progress steadily. Health appears robust and you must maintain this streak by sticking to your wellness rituals. Let this week be about consistency over chaos.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Peach
Libra (September 24-October 23)
Love: World
Mood: Ace of Wands
Career: Ten of Cups
Wellness needs your attention, so prioritise healing over hustling. Professionally, things may flow favourably, possibly even bringing the spotlight to your skills. Finances remain secure enough to allow breathing space. Your love life sparkles with potential - new beginnings or deeper bonding seem likely. Family time may bring mixed emotions, so handle it with care. Travel might not be exciting, but it serves its purpose. Property matters may feel stuck; patience is your ally. Even if energy feels low, your charm and intellect will carry you through.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Dark Grey
Scorpio (October 24-November 22)
Love: The Star
Mood: Devil
Career: King of Coins
Vibrant energy and mental clarity fuel your week ahead. While your health supports you strongly, your professional path may call for some introspection and redirection. Financially, you are on stable ground; avoid risks and focus on steady gains. Family time feels warm and cooperative. Romance may need extra attention - mutual understanding can turn tension into growth. Travel plans might face hurdles, so keep them flexible. Property discussions may bring positive movement. Use this week to realign your focus and centre your emotional landscape.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: White
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
Love: Seven of Coins
Mood: Page of Wands
Career: Three of Swords
This week is a mixed palette - some things may work; some may test your patience. Health-wise, staying consistent with basics can make all the difference. Financially, there may be temporary imbalances, so postpone big expenses. Career growth may feel slow, but new paths are forming. Romance holds space for shared laughter and reconnection. Family support uplifts your mood. Property discussions may remain pending, while travel could offer subtle insights. Keep expectations realistic and let small joys anchor you.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue
Capricorn (December 22-January 21)
Love: Five of Cups
Mood: The Sun
Career: Two of Coins
Your vitality is likely to be at its peak, powering you through a fulfilling week. Work may offer satisfaction and results you’ve been hoping for. Finances may require wise budgeting, but remain within your control. Romance sparkles with passion and emotional alignment, while travel brings refreshing encounters and possibly unexpected joy. Family matters feel neutral, yet manageable. Property prospects look strong; something valuable may unfold. This is a time to believe in your journey and own your pace.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Red
Aquarius (January 22-February 19)
Love: The Chariot
Mood: Five of Coins
Career: The Star
Energy levels may seem inconsistent, making it crucial to tune into what your body is trying to say. Professionally, this could be your high point. There are chances that you may impress people with your skills. Finances remain stable, allowing breathing space. Family bonding feels emotionally rewarding, while romance is neither too high nor too low - just comfortable. Travel may offer routine rather than excitement, and property discussions might bring good developments. Despite a few off moments, your mind holds the power to elevate your week.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
Love: Two of Coins
Mood: The Moon
Career: The Fool
You may feel a vibrant surge in physical well-being and inner alignment. Professionally, things may move at a comfortable pace, but avoid overthinking progress. Financial flow supports your needs, yet mindful decisions are key. Family offers warmth and support, while romance may feel steady, even if not overly exciting. Travel may be more tiring than rewarding, so avoid it unless needed. Property prospects seem stable, with room for smart moves. Tune into your intuition - it may guide you better than logic this week.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Beige
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope