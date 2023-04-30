Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 30 to May 6, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Four of Swords Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: King of Coins

You’ll have a very good week professionally, with high chances of promotion and career advancement. Your finances may attain stability with past investments and returns yielding positive results. To maintain your health, try going for morning walks or light exercises. In the family, seek guidance and support from your elders, which will help you make wise decisions. However, your love life may face some challenges, and it’s important to spend quality time with your partner to overcome them. If you’re planning to buy a property, you may find your dream home this week. For travel, an impromptu trip may be on the cards for some. Students may have helpful mentors to guide them. Trust your instincts when it comes to making independent decisions in other aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Ace of Wands

Your health and fitness levels will be excellent this week, and you may want to try new exercises at the gym. Professionally, you may be offered a leadership role you’ve been striving for. On the family front, there may be good news regarding the achievement of a youngster, but family matters may be challenging. Your finances will likely remain stable with an annual turnover, and you should avoid making impulsive decisions. In terms of romance, you can expect support from your significant other. If you’re considering travel, a pilgrimage may be a good option. In academics, a scholarship is likely to come your way. Property may not be your strong suit this week, but social life may take a positive turn. Remember to stay optimistic and take things one step at a time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Knight of Cups

Career: Two of Wands

The week is the perfect time to start a new yoga routine or try some new healthy recipes. Your finances have the potential for business expansion and financial gains. You can improve your career prospects by working with your team and taking on new projects. Unfortunately, your family may experience some challenges this week that require compromise and patience. But on the bright side, the week is an opportune time to tie the knot. Committed partner may confess their love for each other. Your property is also poised to bring you a handsome profit. You may consider volunteer work or give back to your community. Travel may be a bit limited this week, but a relaxing family vacation could be just what you need.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The Hermit

Your professional life is in excellent shape this week. Promising opportunities for government jobs or transfer are on the horizon for some. Your family will be an essential source of support, particularly your parents. Your health is good, but supplement your nutrition with vitamins and exercise. Your financial gain will be stable, and cash may flow in. However, remain mindful of your spending. Romance may face some upheaval due to misunderstandings or harsh words. Property investments in commercial ventures may bring excellent results. Some may enjoy an adventurous holiday with close friends. In academics, you’ll find graduate students to be helpful. Your social front will be more about expanding your friend circle.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Fool

Leo may enjoy harmony this week. Your family life will be peaceful, and you may find support and guidance from elders. To maintain good health, consume healthy food and green vegetables. When it comes to finance, consider investing in insurance or schemes. Your professional front may not be satisfying. Part-time jobs may be an option to consider. Your romantic life may have an old flame resurfacing, but it’s important to approach it with caution. Background verification is essential in property matters. Youngsters may have a novel experience during a vacation. In terms of academics, time management will be crucial, and seeking advice from a senior can be beneficial. Stay positive; this week may bring good news in the finance and property sectors.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Cups

Your financial situation looks promising this week, with excellent opportunities for growth and success. However, you may need to take care of your physical health by adopting a balanced diet and an exercise routine. Family relations will be peaceful and supportive, and spending time with loved ones will bring you much-needed solace. On the other hand, romance may be lukewarm, and you could feel distant from your partner. The professional front looks bleak, with limited opportunities and setbacks. However, your property investments may bring you gains and lead to a prosperous future. Travel plans may be on the horizon, providing an opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate. In other areas, you may find yourself engaged in fulfilling hobbies and social activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: Temperance

Career: Five of Swords

This week incorporate healthier food options and find a gym partner to boost your health. It’s a good time to explore job opportunities or seek freelance work to

enhance your career prospects. On the family front, it’s important to stay on top of domestic responsibilities and seek support where needed. Romance may be a priority, and you may enjoy quality time with your partner. You may face some challenges in terms of finances, so cut back on frivolous expenditures. However, it’s an excellent time for a trip to explore new destinations. Some may find tenants for your investment properties. It’s also a good time for completing assignments. Additionally, seek out household help to manage other aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Six of Wands

This week, your health may need some attention, so it’s important to follow some basic health tips to stay fit. With proper wealth management, you can avoid any major financial troubles. At work, seek senior guidance to improve your professional skills. Your family may want you to participate in a marriage or get-together, which may bring joy and excitement to your life. Trust and understanding are key to a happy and romantic relationship, so show your partner how much they mean to you. Some can check out the plot prices if they’re planning to invest. This may be a favourable time to iron out airfare and ticket issues for your trip. For academics, set up a study schedule to stay on track. Be polite and show nice behaviour towards others in different aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Your romance is set to be excellent this week, with plenty of passion and excitement in store. Your finances are looking good, with promising investments and opportunities for financial growth. The family front is also looking positive, with the possibility of a new addition or positive news in store. However, health may require some attention, with nutrition and exercise being important aspects to focus on. Professionally, things may be challenging, as you could encounter setbacks or obstacles that require careful management. On the bright side, travel opportunities

are looking very good this week, so it’s a great time to plan a solo holiday. Property matters are also favourable, with the possibility of buying or selling a house. Academic pursuits may be best approached through group learning, while social endeavours could bring great results.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Three of Cups

The good news in finance brings relief this week. It may help you consolidate your financial position. Maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine will provide vitality and wellness. In romance, a deepening sense of love and trust blossoms. Family rituals provide a sense of belonging and community. While professional progress may be moderate, maintaining efficiency and focus will lead to future success. Property investments may require some budgeting, but the outcome will be favourable. Travel plans may need to be postponed, but this presents an opportunity to focus on academic skills. Remember to prioritize pet health in other areas of life. You may remain sought-after in social function. Overall, a week of balanced progress and positive growth.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Devil

Career: The Hermit

This week looks great for your career, as professional opportunities may come your way. A good recommendation or an impressive resume may help you land your dream job. Your family life will be filled with happiness and joy as children may bring good news. In finance, be cautious and avoid loans or borrowing, as the stars don’t seem to be in your favour. Your health requires more attention this week, and you should focus on weight loss to improve your well-being. Romantic relationships may face some emotional challenges, but communication and emotional attachment may help to overcome them. You may invest in home interiors to beautify your property. It may be a good idea to delay any travel plans due to unforeseen circumstances. For

academic growth, consider hybrid learning, a mix of online and offline learning. Keep a positive mindset, and you may discover new opportunities.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

This week, your family life is excellent, and you may receive guidance and support from your elders. In finance, you may see past returns or rewards for your hard work. Your romantic relationships will be good, and you may enjoy a memorable time with your loved one. Rigorous exercise and homemade foods may hasten your weight loss journey. Your career may have chances of promotion, and your efforts will pay off. Your property deals will be good, and you may find your dream home. However, you may need to make independent decisions on the social front. Travelling is not recommended this week due to unfavourable planetary conjunctions. Try to build a good rapport with your academic instructors, as this may prove helpful in the long run. Overall, a positive week awaits you with good opportunities and experiences.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

