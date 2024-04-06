Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 7 to April 13, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hermit Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

Anticipate a week filled with prosperity and positive outcomes. Incorporating light daily exercises may contribute to maintaining a positive mindset. Changes made to your home’s interior might not universally garner approval. Being smitten with someone may lead to a fulfilling romantic relationship. Expect mixed feedback on your professional endeavours, so exercising patience will be the key. You may feel a heightened sense of connection with family members. While business profits might not experience a substantial surge, refrain from impulsive decisions. Some individuals may contemplate a hiking adventure with friends. Students, channel efforts into areas requiring improvement for an overall score boost. Exploring favourable lease agreement negotiations could be a viable option.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Welcome some promising developments in the coming week. You may probably forge valuable professional connections with your colleagues. Some may experience an unexpected influx of substantial financial resources. Expressing your intentions for a serious romantic relationship with someone you admire can be considered. Engaging in health-enhancing treatments like massage and sauna sessions could prove advantageous. There might be occasional disagreements with your family members if you lose your cool this week. Success and maintaining control of various aspects of life will necessitate dedicated efforts from students. Some can delve into the beauty of mountains and exciting adventures this week. You may get lucky and find a suitable buyer for your property.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Brace yourself for a fantastic and eventful week ahead. You might be in a very advantageous position at work and bag a coveted promotion. Cultivating a strong bond with your grandparents may be in the cards on the home front. A supportive partner can play a pivotal role in the business realm, aiding in the expansion of your operations. Unexpected opportunities for earning additional income may present themselves to some. Adopting a new dietary regimen might lead to significant health improvements for certain individuals. While encountering challenges in your love life is indicated, overcoming them is within reach. A solo journey of self-discovery could be on the horizon for you. Engaging in activities like meditation or a leisurely walk may assist students in dispelling confusion and doubts. The likelihood of inheriting valuable ancestral property looms in the near future.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Look forward to a fruitful week brimming with opportunities. Your suggestions could be considered and discussed for a crucial project in your professional sphere. Brace yourself for a pleasant surprise from your sweetheart, possibly in the form of a grand gesture. There’s a chance you may qualify for a loan with good interest rates for an important project. If you find yourself already irritable and on edge, be aware that it might lead to conflicts with siblings or kin. Addressing chronic conditions through a multidisciplinary approach could yield positive results. Booking a last-minute trip to a religious destination may pose challenges. Resolve tenancy issues promptly to avert potential problems. Students’ grades may remain steady, reflecting their consistent efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Your hard work is poised to yield results this week. A prestigious job offer may come your way through old contacts. Prudent investment in the stock market could lead to a substantial profit. Building a genuine romantic connection may demand a bit of effort this week. Consider organizing brunch or dinner gatherings with your closest friends and family. The week’s energy might serve as motivation to intensify your workout routine and achieve better physical fitness. Singles may find solace in the company of an attractive and understanding partner. Plan a visit to a historic landmark with your family shortly to enjoy a memorable time. Be prepared for challenges during property inspections that may prompt a reconsideration of your plans. Students could be presented with prestigious internship opportunities.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Get ready to embrace a successful week on various fronts. You may experience a deep and mutual attraction with your romantic partner. Sharpen your problem-solving skills to stay ahead in your professional endeavours. Securing funding for your business expansion might pose a challenge. Seek the guidance of an experienced individual at home to address your questions and concerns. Some can embark on a budget-friendly camping trip to a picturesque destination. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by avoiding overeating and increasing fluid intake for effective weight management. The presence of children can contribute to a positive atmosphere at home. Anticipate swift approval for your property development plans. Students can look forward to numerous opportunities in their chosen field soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Devil

Get ready for a week when your efforts start paying off. A budding crush may evolve into a more substantial romantic connection. Bring positive change to your workplace with innovative thinking to make a mark. With expert advice, you might successfully expand your business rapidly. The week could be brightened by the arrival of happy family news for some. Prioritize self-care as a powerful tool for overall wellness. A relaxing beach vacation might be on the horizon for you. The dream of a property ownership transfer for your house could become a reality soon. Students, practice proper self-care to prevent burnout and maintain overall wellness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Expect a week marked by success and accomplishment. Pay extra attention to handling and executing an important project on the professional front. Your investment in mutual funds may yield fairly lucrative dividends. Enjoy a pleasant atmosphere at home this week, providing ample opportunities to bond with your younger sibling(s). Cherish tender moments shared with your romantic partner. Prioritize emotional health to enhance your relationships and overall happiness. Consider planning a backpacking trip to an exotic location with a group of friends. Expect the completion of your property renovation without major issues. New graduates may find themselves recognized as rising stars in their respective fields.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Welcome a week that brings forth fruitful opportunities. You should seize the chance to showcase your leadership qualities in the workplace. You are likely to witness exponential growth in your business endeavours. Pay attention to respecting boundaries within your romantic relationship for healthy ties. Experience continued generosity and responsibility from your family throughout the week. Maintain robust health as the cornerstone of a happy life. A visit to a historic landmark may unfold as a memorable experience. Tend to property maintenance concerns that may arise this week urgently. Dedication to your studies is likely to yield excellent grades.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Enjoy the success that this week is set to offer. You can experience high job satisfaction in your current professional position. Success in foreign exchange trading and timely dealings may come your way. Finding a sense of belonging and identity within your family will bring peace. Maintain realistic expectations in your romantic relationship for a healthy dynamic. Prioritize proper sleep, as it plays a crucial role in your overall health. Enhance daily function with strong muscle strength. Anticipate an enjoyable group travel experience shortly. Finalize your property purchase contract after expert advice. Students can expect recognition for their academic success.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, the seeds of your hard work will blossom. Your diligence is on the brink of receiving well-deserved rewards on the professional front. Expect your expertise to pave the way for profitable financial collaborations in the coming week. To make a lasting impression at the workplace, focus on enhancing your time-management skills. Enjoy a harmonious and peaceful relationship with your family members during this time. Consider having an honest conversation with your romantic partner to resolve any disputes and strengthen your bond. Prioritize strong muscle strength to enhance your daily functioning. Indulge in a relaxing spa retreat to rejuvenate your mind and body. Witness the continued rise in the market value of your property. Students, anticipate the acceptance of your scholarship application in the near future.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Five of Coins

Look forward to a week filled with achievements. Some may encounter lucrative opportunities for self-employment or freelancing. A chance meeting with a like-minded individual could lead to a profound romantic connection. Quick resolutions to any family misunderstandings may contribute to a harmonious atmosphere. While your frugality might not result in substantial savings, continue making efforts. Focus on strengthening yourself both mentally and physically, dedicating time each day to connect with nature. Indulge in a shopping spree in a new and exciting location. Count on discovering a high-quality property maintenance service. Be open to a potential mentorship opportunity with a top professional in your field.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron