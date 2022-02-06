Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 06-12

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Nine of Cups

Secure and steady are the two words that are likely to define your week. No steep highs or lows are there for you. You may experience balance in a whole different light. Your fine health allows you to work overtime due to extensive workload. A little collaboration with other members of the family will ease out things on the domestic front. A long distant relative may create some turbulence - try a voice of reason to resolve matters. Those looking for a matrimonial alliance may give another chance to match-making websites. Elders may want to spend some time with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Tower

Although the overall mood this week looks good, there may be a slight misunderstanding between you and your partner. If you are utterly clueless about the root cause, prioritize to find it and resolve it at the earliest. You may be going through tremendous progress with the new fitness routine. The higher-ups at your workplace are likely to take notice of your service and potential. You may even earn yourself a promotion. There may be a possibility for the whole family to start planning a vacation. An inherited property under conflict with another relative may settle in your favour.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins

If there is one aspect of your life that will give you happiness, it is your health. You are likely to achieve your target on the health front. Good monetary gains are foreseen. Those who are looking for a job change may just get an exciting opportunity. An elder family member may disagree with you over your career choices. Let it be for now as time is the only thing that will placate them. On the love front, the week may just be moderate. Avoid any arguments with your lover over insignificant matters. Some of you may move to a different city due to work reservations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

You got to be careful with your financial affairs. Investments made in the past may not bear expected results. Freshers looking for a job may get one that requires more commitment and extensive working hours. Spending time with children would help you build memories for a lifetime. If you have been dating for a while now, it is likely that you will get a proposal from your lover. Maybe it is time you subscribed to the travel news. The stars seem eager to take you on an exciting trip. Regular exercises may help you get rid of body pains caused by inactivity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hanged man

Yoga is likely to restore your mental and physical well-being. Your financial resources may come to your rescue in case of a sudden expense. Appraisals may put you in a cheerful mood. A plan to join your lover for a dinner date may materialize. Taking your relationship to the next phase will solidify your relationship. Make sure your punctuality is not affected at the work place or you may have to bear the brunt. Some of you may buy a new house away from your hometown. Students should consider taking an advice from a mentor to clear the doubts they are engulfed in.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Coins

Overeating may sink your boat to good health. Try and practice some self-restraint when it comes to diet. Your family may insist you take them on a pilgrimage. Careful planning and excellent execution may make it enjoyable. A promotion is waiting for you at your workplace. Avoid driving carelessly no matter how late you may get. Old ancestral property that is not making you any profit may be put on the market by you. The news of pregnancy may light up your phase with joy and love. You may plan your week speculating over your alternative options to gain financial security.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Five of Swords

Consult a nutrition expert to inculcate healthier food habits in your life. Prohibit yourself from dealing with any monetary affair however trivial it may be. Those in transferable jobs may be in for a new posting to their favorite city. However, the logistics of moving and finding a place to rent may wear you out. Avoid any confrontation on road. Lover may demand your time and attention – do not ignore. Some of you may be inclined towards spirituality in order to fulfill your inner pursuits. Those planning to buy or sell a property may find things going hectic but would bring smile on your face as things materialize.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Six of Wands

Going for a balanced diet may detox your body and make you more relaxed. You may feel closer to yourself and at peace. At the workplace, the good news is forthcoming. You may be called up for a business trip to your favorite travel destination. Revel in the joy as your lover may be joining you on your trip. Your bank balance is likely to increase with time. A youngster may need you to guide them in their career and studies. It is a strong possibility that you may bring a new furry member home. The time is auspicious to book a new vehicle for those planning one.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Page of Swords

Including protein-rich sprouts in your diet may help you gain the healthy weight that you desire. The locker in your house is likely to be brimming with wealth. Students may perform extraordinarily in their academics. A distant relative may come to visit you after a decade and bring some nostalgia with them. Get ready to be surprised! Your lover may surprise you by organising your favourite date night. A trip to the woods with your workmates sounds exciting for the weekend, doesn’t it? You may acquire furniture for your home. Your house-help is likely to trouble you again by taking sudden uninformed leave.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Star

Along with your robust physical health, your mental well-being is also in its prime state. You may feel energized and refreshing. Thankfully the influx of cash will be steady. Those in a teaching profession are likely to go on an educational expedition with their students. Attending a family gathering will help you reconnect with your distant relatives. A plan to spend your evening at a rendezvous may turn upside down. Out of station travel are likely for some. Businesses may decide to merge hands with the bigger fish in the market. A domestic help may ask for some advance or an increment in salary.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

On the road to progression, you may have to face a few hurdles. Stress is likely to take over your mind. It may be due to work or family. Be careful with any major transactions this week. Avoid taking anyone on their face value while negotiating a property deal and go through the documents carefully. Those planning a sabbatical are likely to get through one. A ceremony is likely to keep you busy at the family front. It is important to remember that open communication is better to keep your love life afloat and on the charted path. Some of you may cool off at the beaches.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgment

No wonder, you are committed and self-motivated. But taking personalized sessions from a fitness expert would certainly benefit. Avoid being in a rush while making online transactions or you may in for some error. The workload is likely to be shelved now – thanks to your supportive colleagues. Take good care of your parents’ health. Pay attention to things that matter in life. Singles who have been refraining earlier may finally jump the online dating bandwagon. Taking some time off to hibernate should be considered for your own peace. A property in conflict may give you sleepless nights if not dealt with properly on time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)