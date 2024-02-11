ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: World Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 11 to February 17, 2024(Unsplash)

Mood: The Sun

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Career: Temperance

Your courage and determination are poised to propel you towards excellence. Employing research, meditation, and contemplation can significantly contribute to your well-being on the health front. Approach tasks at the workplace with heightened responsibility, focus, and organization. Financially, expect to maintain a healthy position without incurring major expenses. Utilize social functions as opportunities to strengthen connections with your loved ones. Infuse creativity into your romantic endeavours, potentially rekindling the flame in your relationship. You may encounter unexpected hurdles while planning a trip abroad. Students aiming for government jobs should be prepared to exert considerable effort due to the challenges involved. There’s a possibility of finding a suitable tenant for your residence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Devil

A new opportunity may unfold in your path, inviting fresh possibilities. Your leadership qualities are poised to be noticed and admired by both coworkers and superiors at work. Relations with friends and family are likely to maintain a positive and harmonious tone. It may create an atmosphere filled with zest for life. This week presents a perfect opportunity for you and your partner to plan a little outing, savour a meal, and share quality time. Engaging in recreational activities can prove highly beneficial for your overall health. Exercise caution when delving into speculation or considering high-risk investments for savings. Seeking guidance from educators can contribute to your academic excellence. The prospect of finally going on vacation with friends is on the horizon. Additionally, a property deal may yield a small but satisfying profit.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: Five of Cups

This upcoming week, concentrate on factors within your control. You are poised to foster positive relations with colleagues and subordinates with an accomodating attitude. Those contemplating a new business venture may find this an opportune time to proceed. Seize the moment to share your positive vibes with a wider audience—consider organizing that long-desired party at home. A buoyant atmosphere is likely to permeate your romantic life as you relinquish any dominating tendencies. In terms of health, be cautious with your diet to avert the common cold and cough. Students may find success in securing admission to their desired institute. Furthermore, now is an ideal moment to apply for advanced studies in professional courses. Travel plans may encounter hiccups due to non-confirmation of books. A resolution is likely for an ancestral property dispute that brings satisfaction to all parties involved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Lovers

Fortune may favour you this week. You may get opportunities to demonstrate your knowledge and expertise on the professional front. Lucrative opportunities may present themselves in a new project, allowing for financial gains. Your health decisions are poised to be beneficial, contributing to your well-being. A significant accomplishment by a child or young family member could bring happiness to your family environment. Tactful handling is essential to maintain peace and harmony in your romantic life in case of misunderstanding. Consider commencing the construction of your house as its timely completion is indicated. Individuals planning to pursue higher studies abroad may experience a slight delay. Nonetheless, the journey to your destination is likely to be enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Seven of Coins

Anticipate a week of overall progress, marked by gains and success on multiple fronts. You may assume charge of an important project on the professional front. If you inherit money during this period, consider placing it in a long-term investment or making a prudent purchase. Be prepared for a secret issue to surface, leading to some uncomfortable moments at home. Those grappling with joint and muscle pain may find relief in the upcoming days. On the personal front, be mindful of temperamental issues that may disrupt your relationship with your spouse. Patience and energy may be tested during a long road trip with young children. A new property deal has the potential to contribute profits to your coffers. Students should concentrate on their studies this week to work towards achieving their dreams.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

Expect positive outcomes this week, including the opportunity for some to join a prestigious foreign-based company. New sources of income may arise, with expenses likely to remain under control. Seeking the guidance of elders can expedite the resolution of disputes. Married couples are poised to enjoy a happy and blissful life together after upheavals. Initiating a workout routine and incorporating a balanced, healthy diet into your daily regimen is recommended at this time. Students can anticipate exceptional performance in studies and exams with diligent preparation. However, be prepared for potential delays in an important journey. Past property investments may yield gains beyond expectations this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Judgement

Career: Knight of Coins

Fortune may favour you this week. Whether you embark on a new direction or continue on your established path, anticipate significant success on the professional front. All doubts and misgivings are poised to be fully resolved, ushering in a quiet and stress-free atmosphere at home. Financially, there’s potential to increase the inflow of money from investments. Married couples should exercise caution in their communication to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts. Students may find additional energy to tackle extra tasks and outpace competitors. Pleasant surprises await with regard to the valuation of recently inherited property. The week is likely to present numerous travel opportunities; choose the one best suited to your preferences and plans.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Star

Prepare for a productive week ahead, where things may fall into place seamlessly. Your hard work and sincere efforts in your job are likely to be rewarded with recognition. Your positive image can inspire younger members around you at home. Consider making long-term investments to increase your earnings and bolster your bank balance. You may have numerous opportunities to enter romantic relationships by chance if you are single. Prioritize your health by taking necessary precautions, as you may be prone to falling sick. Teachers and authorities are expected to be kind and supportive as you exert yourself. Capitalize on opportunities to secure a property deal on profitable terms. Research diligently to potentially receive a good discount on a holiday package this week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Strength

Navigate the week with confidence. On the professional front, expect an improvement in relationships with subordinates, colleagues, and superiors. Your connection with your father is likely to strengthen, and his advice could prove beneficial in the long run. Single individuals may find themselves entering into marriage soon, with the blessing of loved ones and elders. Consciously reduce workplace stress to maintain overall health and happiness. Caution is advised against making hasty or dubious investments, as they could lead to trouble. Dedicated students may receive awards and scholarships for exceptional performance in recent exams or competitions. Exercise diligence when signing documents for a property deal; consult with someone you respect before finalizing. This presents an opportune time to enjoy a vacation with your family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Two of Swords

Expect potentially encouraging outcomes from upcoming opportunities. On the professional front, you may see long-desired job opportunities materializing. Businesspeople stand a chance to secure new deals, yielding profits. Some will be pleased with the progress of kids which will bring joy and domestic tranquility. Suggestions from someone may prove helpful for those aiming to regain fitness on the health front. Successfully resolving a love life issue may add spice to your romantic front. Success awaits those planning educational travel abroad. However, exercise caution in property matters, as excessive trust may prove disadvantageous. Students stand to gain significantly from group study.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Judgment

Career: Strength

Things may go as per your liking this week. Anticipate a probable satisfactory week in your professional life with ongoing cooperation from seniors. Businesspeople may contemplate investing in their ventures for potential expansion. Singles could encounter an interesting person, setting the stage for an enjoyable time. Family issues might arise, potentially disrupting the domestic environment. Expect physical and mental exhaustion, prompting the recommendation to practice meditation for enhanced well-being. Aspiring scholars or those planning to study abroad might encounter a brief delay in realizing their objectives. The possession of a house may experience a slight delay in the upcoming week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Five of Cups

Utilize confidence and creativity to strategically plan your career for a nuanced understanding of future prospects. A calculated romantic move might prove advantageous as you capture the attention of someone you admire. Entrepreneurs could potentially encounter new opportunities for business growth and expansion. Seek guidance from your family elders in moments of doubt or confusion. Dedicated students stand a chance to garner the support of their teachers and professors through hard work. Those with chronic ailments should pay special attention to their diets. A short business trip appears likely, promising potential profits if approached with an open mind. Consider delaying the search for a new home or land, as some delays may be anticipated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow