Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 28 to February 3, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Fool

This time, your robust health sets a positive tone for various endeavors. While finances stabilize, your professional path shows promising strides. Family dynamics and romance encounter a few challenges, requiring careful navigation. Stable progress in travel plans and miscellaneous aspects introduces both positive and challenging surprises. The real highlight unfolds in property matters, where excellent developments brighten the week. Handle romantic challenges with patience and communication. Family connections and surprises provide moments of joy. As you embark on a week filled with diverse experiences, embrace excellence in your professional and property endeavors, find strength in family bonds, and address challenges with a focused mindset.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: Devil

The week ahead promises great health and good financial stability. Your professional endeavors present opportunities for growth. While family bonds remain strong, romance encounters challenges, urging patience and communication. Exceptional developments in travel plans and property matters unfold, adding positive dimensions to your week. The week shines especially brightly in the financial and property domains, providing a stable foundation. Family connections and miscellaneous surprises offer moments of joy, countering the challenges of romance. Handle romantic hurdles with understanding, fostering resilience in familial bonds. Enjoy the very good prospects in travel and property matters, showcasing the week’s highlights.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

Despite health challenges, your overall week unfolds with promising financial stability and professional success. Excellent romantic developments bring joy, although family dynamics show normalcy. Travel plans and property matters progress positively, adding vibrant hues to your week. Navigate health concerns with care, seeking necessary support. Embrace the excellence of romance, finding solace amidst familial and health considerations. Travel and property endeavors urge thoughtful navigation. The week’s multifaceted nature encourages you to focus on the positives, particularly in finance, profession, and romance, while addressing the challenges.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Tower

The week encourages you to find strength in family connections and navigate the diverse dimensions of your dynamic week with a composed mindset, ensuring overall harmony in your experiences. This week holds a mix of stable elements across health, finance, and professions. While facing challenges in family dynamics, the week brightens with very good prospects for travel plans. Romance urges patience and communication to overcome hurdles. Property matters and other diverse aspects add complexity to the week. In the midst of a week with varying intensities, focus on the aspects with a balanced approach. Address health, finance, and professional considerations thoughtfully, and cherish the highs of travel.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: The Tower

Your week unfolds with robust health and good romantic moments, providing a positive backdrop. Financial and professional challenges loom, demanding strategic navigation. Family dynamics remain at a normal stage, presenting both moments of connection and potential hurdles. On the bright side, travel plans bring excitement and joy, enhancing your week significantly. Despite financial and professional setbacks, embrace excellence in romance, travel, and diverse aspects. Find joy in family connections and navigate the other aspects with resilience. The week encourages you to focus on the positive dimensions, ensuring a harmonious journey through the varied aspects of your dynamic life. Address challenges pragmatically, fostering a balanced and composed mindset for a fulfilling week.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

This week unfolds with health challenges, urging caution and self-care. On a positive note, professional prospects and romance provide bright spots. Financial stability contrasts with setbacks in property matters and various aspects, demanding careful navigation. Family dynamics present both connections and potential hurdles. Travel plans add a mix of experiences to your week. Despite the challenges, excellence in your profession and romantic relationships offers a solid foundation. Address health concerns with diligence, seeking the necessary support. Focus on the strengths in finance, profession, and romance, finding joy amidst the challenging aspects. Handle family dynamics and property matters with a balanced approach, ensuring overall harmony in your experiences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: World

The week encourages you to focus on the positive dimensions, ensuring a balanced mindset as you navigate the multifaceted aspects of your dynamic life. Address challenges with grace, appreciating the richness of experiences throughout the week. Your overall week commences with stable health and financial challenges, urging a thoughtful approach. Professionally, the week unfolds at a steady pace, providing opportunities for growth. Positive family dynamics offer support, contrasting with miscellaneous setbacks that require attention. On a brighter note, very good romantic moments bring joy, and excellent travel plans infuse excitement into your week. Property matters add a mix of considerations.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Moon

This week unfolds with active health and good professional prospects, which set a positive tone. Despite low financial aspects, excellent family bonds offer a strong support system, contrasting with challenges in the romantic sphere that require patience and communication. Travel plans and diverse aspects add variety to your experiences, with good prospects and unexpected delights. Property matters unfold excellently, contributing to the overall harmony of your week. Navigate romance challenges with resilience, focusing on understanding within family bonds. Cherish the excellence in your profession, family connections, and property matters. Address financial considerations with a strategic mindset. With a blend of high and low considerations, ensure a well-rounded experience throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: The Chariot

Your overall week begins on a positive note with excellent health, promising a robust and energetic start. While financial aspects unfold normally, your professional journey sees good progress, presenting opportunities for growth. Normal family dynamics contrast with excellent romantic moments, bringing joy and warmth to your personal life. Very good travel plans infuse excitement into your week, adding a sense of adventure. Property matters unfold excellently, providing a stable foundation. Diverse aspects add variety to your experiences, with a good balance between challenges and unexpected delights. Navigate the family dynamics with understanding, fostering resilience within your connections.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Judgement

You are likely to have great health and very good financial and professional prospects this week. Family bonds bring joy, offering a strong support system. However, romance encounters some challenges, urging patience and communication for understanding. On a contrasting note, travel plans face delays, and miscellaneous aspects present challenges, demanding careful consideration. Despite these hurdles, your property matters unfold positively, contributing to the overall harmony of your week. Handle romance and travel challenges with resilience, fostering understanding within family bonds. The week encourages you to address challenges with a composed mindset, focusing on the positives, and appreciating the multifaceted dimensions of your dynamic life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

This week brings a mix of various experiences. While facing financial challenges, family bonds provide a source of support and joy. Romance and property matter progress at a stable pace, requiring thoughtful consideration. In the professional sphere, your week unfolds steadily, presenting opportunities for growth. Travel plans add variety to your experiences, contributing to the multifaceted nature of the week. Despite moderate setbacks, good romantic moments bring positivity to your personal life. Navigate financial challenges with a strategic mindset, finding solace in family connections, and making steady progress in your professional journey. Address romance and property considerations with patience and communication.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Empress

Your week begins with good health, providing a positive foundation for the days ahead. While financial aspects and romance present moderate challenges, the week shines with very good prospects in your professional sphere. Family bonds offer support and joy, contrasting with the setbacks in the romantic domain. Travel plans and property matters unfold positively, contributing to the overall harmony of your week. Handle the challenges of romance and finance with patience and thoughtful communication. The week encourages you to focus on the positive dimensions, fostering a composed mindset to handle the multifaceted aspects of your dynamic week. Appreciate the highs, and ensure overall harmony in your varied experiences.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron