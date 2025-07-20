Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 20-26, 2025

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: King of Coins Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between July 20-26, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Strength

This week may begin with questions around finances and unexpected hurdles in routine matters, but Aries, your passion and drive are likely to help you pivot smartly. There are chances that professional progress may feel slower than usual, so use this time to reassess your goals rather than rushing ahead. Romance blossoms beautifully, bringing comfort and joy that balances emotional needs. Family connections may feel more supportive now and are worth nurturing. Travel plans could bring delight and surprising insights. If you are exploring property matters, this could be a time of promising gains. Focus on mental peace to uplift your overall wellness. Let setbacks inspire smarter choices instead of doubt.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Seven of Cups

Your energy may feel slightly depleted, so prioritizing rest and self-care is key this week. On the work front, there is a strong probability of recognition or fresh opportunities that boost your confidence. Financially, things are likely to remain smooth, allowing for future planning. Matters of the heart sparkle with warmth and intimacy, making it a good time to express feelings freely. While travel or home decisions may feel uncertain, lean into patience rather than haste. Family dynamics could feel neutral, so small gestures of bonding may go a long way. Instead of forcing control, allow things to evolve.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Sun

This week may bring clarity and confidence on both professional and financial fronts, giving you momentum to expand your goals. Health is likely to stay on track, especially if you are following a mindful routine. Family moments may be comforting and emotionally fulfilling, giving you space to unwind. Romance may require a little more openness and honesty to maintain balance. Travel could be tiring or delayed, so avoid last-minute changes. Property dealings show promising results and miscellaneous ventures may flourish. Trust in your adaptability as it is your biggest strength right now.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: Four of Cups

A mixed week for you, Cancer, but one that encourages internal growth. You may find professional tasks moving slowly, yet consistent effort can open new pathways. Financial matters might need review; avoid impulsive expenses and keep budgeting clear. Emotionally, the week offers warmth through supportive relationships and a growing romantic connection. Health may feel up and down; try light activities and nutrition balancing. Family support brings strength and comfort, while travel plans may work best if kept simple. This is also a good phase to consider long-term property-related decisions. Stay calm, stay connected.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Hanged man

You are radiating strength and vibrancy this week, making this a powerful time to chase big dreams. Your professional momentum may impress others, though financial flows might feel slightly restrained - wise choices will keep you secure. Romantic life is buzzing with passion and heartfelt moments, and there’s joy in reconnecting with family too. While travel plans may not be the most exciting, they offer grounding. Property discussions may bring progress and clarity. Focus on creative outlets to uplift your mood and energy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

Your week may begin with some career confusion or delay, and finances might feel a bit squeezed. However, your health appears strong and your emotional balance is a blessing. Romance feels joyful, and this might be the perfect time to express what’s been on your heart. Family interactions remain neutral, but small efforts may strengthen connections. Travel may bring learning experiences even if it lacks comfort. Property and other miscellaneous matters show favourable signs. Focus on resilience as your calm approach is your hidden superpower.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Coins

This week may demand extra attention to health, Libra, so don’t ignore signs that your body needs rest or repair. Professionally and financially, the stars show steady support, allowing you to grow gradually and plan wisely. Romance sparkles with harmony, and someone special may surprise you. While family energy stays neutral, bonding over shared activities can build joy. Travel may refresh your perspective and property talks might progress at a slow but stable pace. Let go of perfection and allow things to flow.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

Your intensity pays off professionally this week with strong chances of success and bold opportunities. While your energy levels might dip, prioritizing wellness can quickly put you back in rhythm. Financial prospects look promising and your family life brings warmth and pride. Romantic matters may feel a bit unclear, so go slow and communicate honestly. Travel and property show balanced momentum, and your intuition may lead you to the right decisions. Stay grounded and channel your energy into meaningful goals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: The Empress

A dynamic week awaits, Sagittarius, as your work life picks up with exciting possibilities and a strong sense of direction. Finances may not flow freely, but with caution and structure, they’ll remain stable. Family connections feel comforting and joyful, offering emotional nourishment. Romance may need healing or more understanding—listen more and expect less. Travel brings a sense of renewal and property-related matters could unfold in your favour. Wellness remains stable; keep exploring holistic balance. Your optimism is your biggest asset.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Empress

Capricorn, this week may bring a need for patience as career progress seems steady but not speedy. Family issues may cause brief stress, but handling them with empathy may restore peace. Financial decisions require smart management, while romance may stay neutral unless effort is made to connect deeply. Travel can be a refreshing escape and miscellaneous matters appear encouraging. Property talks may move slower than expected. Focus on structure, but don’t let rigidity block emotional flow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The World

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

You are likely to feel a surge of vitality, and this energy can help you manage both personal and professional tasks smoothly. Career matters may feel slightly routine, but staying committed will open better doors. Financial stability gives you space to plan, while romance may need a touch of spontaneity. Family support flows smoothly and property deals look positive. Travel may feel off-track or delayed; best to postpone if possible. Let creativity and intuition guide you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

Professional brilliance and financial steadiness mark this as a promising week, though health may require extra care and discipline. Focus on rest, nutrition, and small physical efforts. Family energy is supportive and brings comfort. Romance might feel unpredictable; so lean into honest conversations to realign. Travel is likely to be average, so plan mindfully. Property matters and miscellaneous tasks unfold in your favour. Channel your sensitivity into creativity; it can be healing for you and inspiring for others.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

