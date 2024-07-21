Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 21 to July 27, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Ten of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Moon

Career: World

Look forward to achieving your aspirations and embracing newfound joy. Monitoring and managing debits may ensure a balanced and healthy financial account. Your fitness could benefit greatly from a change in your current routine. Having a good time with the family is one way to restore domestic harmony. But professionally, you could run into some challenges. Some employees may miss out on promotions after missing workplace deadlines. It can bedevastating to your love life if you haven't been able to spend enough time with your significant other. The weather may cooperate with your overseas travel plans. After closing a real estate deal, both the broker and the seller may profit handsomely. To do well, students must exert maximum effort.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

Take strides towards your dreams this week, propelling yourself closer to success with each effort. A drive for success in life may fuel your desire to acquire new skills in your professional endeavours. Despite encountering initial challenges, a consistent stream of income can be anticipated this week. Misalignment with loved ones may precipitate tension within the household. Nurturing a healthy romantic relationship necessitates mindful communication with your partner. Neglecting warning signs and foregoing health check-ups may result in undetected health issues. Seeking respite from routine life, some may find solace in visiting exotic locales. In skilled hands, real estate transactions can generate modest profits. Exciting new career opportunities may beckon recent graduates and young individuals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Ten of Cups

This week may unfold with its fair share of ups and downs. Advancing through the ranks of the company may require considerable effort, so remain patient. Rushing into decisions regarding financial advisors without research could lead to disappointment. Nurturing positive relationships with in-laws can contribute to family harmony and tranquillity. Expectant newlyweds may receive joyful news from the stork in the near future. Ensuring adequate protein intake supports muscle growth and overall well-being. Seeking solace and reflection at a sacred site may bring inner peace. The returns on your real estate investment may finally stabilize, offering a sense of financial security. Students may achieve encouraging results in a research experiment or project.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Lovers

Prepare to welcome a week brimming with boundless opportunities. Consider taking calculated risks with your finances to potentially reap rewards. Your career may see advancements as your planning garners recognition in the workplace. Exciting events may unfold at home, elevating the overall sense of happiness and warmth. Prioritize relaxation to rejuvenate tired muscles and enhance well-being. Be mindful of your words around your significant other, as insensitive remarks could cause unintended harm. Planning a trip can uplift your mood and alleviate stress. Successful resolution of property issues is likely to bring substantial benefits. Maintain your academic edge through hard work and dedication.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Strength

Career: The High Priestess

Surround yourself with positivity and embrace new opportunities with open arms. Consider enrolling in a more advanced training program to elevate your skills. With various potential sources of financial assistance, you may find stability in your financial affairs. Family disagreements can breed tension at home and strain relationships. Your health journey may feature both progress and setbacks; prioritizing self-care is crucial. Neglecting one's own needs can jeopardize health. Constant negative talk within a romantic relationship can lead to its demise; address issues promptly. Exploring the world may bring benefits to some. Real estate dealmakers stand a good chance of securing lucrative contracts. The majority of students are poised to meet or surpass expectations academically.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Star

Direct your focus towards endeavours that resonate with your values and aspirations. Enjoy improved mental and physical well-being, free from the burdens of illness and anxiety. Exploring new avenues of income could potentially yield significant financial gains. Your romantic relationship may flourish, with marital bliss potentially on the horizon. Upholding meticulous attention to detail ensures precision and excellence in professional endeavours. Making sacrifices for the family's welfare can foster stronger bonds and foster harmony. Seek mediation to resolve any disputes over inheritances, benefiting from the expertise of a seasoned mediator. Implementing suggested strategies can lead to favourable outcomes. Thorough preparation is essential for a successful business trip this week. Students are poised for academic success.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Moon

Seize the opportunities that cross your path and maximize their potential. Maintaining a routine that prioritizes exercise and healthy eating can uplift your mood. Your expertise offers a reasonable chance of success in your professional initiatives. Some may be contemplating extravagant gestures with their partners. However, tensions may arise within the household. Implementing discipline for a misbehaving child can strain familial relationships. Traditional investment avenues may yield handsome profits. The destination chosen for a getaway with your partner may surpass expectations. Exercise caution when considering real estate investments at this time. Committed students may receive commendations from their instructors.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

Embrace a disciplined lifestyle and integrate spirituality to nurture health and happiness. Implementing the wisdom and guidance of elders can foster serenity within the home. Diligence is crucial to securing deserved promotions or raises in pay. Devoting additional time and effort to financial initiatives can yield significant returns. Sustaining a positive attitude in romantic relationships may require effort. Thorough planning is essential to mitigate unforeseen obstacles during vacations. Potential benefits from property-related ventures may be considerable. Certain students in higher education may excel in their final exams.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Temperance

Prepare for a week where the universe aligns with your aspirations. A promotion to a managerial position may result in a higher salary. Maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise routine can safeguard your health and preserve your optimism. Surprise gifts from your loved one are sure to brighten your week. However, tensions may arise at home, stemming from minor disagreements fueling ongoing strife within the family. Vigilance over your budget is crucial to prevent potential financial losses amid disruptions. Likewise, refraining from discussions regarding property ownership disputes is advisable at this time. Students may surpass expectations academically.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Hermit

Embrace the boundless opportunities that await in the week ahead. Your romantic prospects may brighten, bringing a glimmer of hope. Quality time shared with a loved one has the potential to uplift your spirits significantly. Professionally, the upcoming week holds promise. Those considering a career change may encounter favourable job market conditions. Furthermore, you may enjoy good health. Dietary adjustments may contribute to improved skin health. It's prudent to begin monitoring your spending habits. Frivolous expenditures could lead to financial setbacks. You may create cherished memories with siblings and young ones. A family vacation might be just what you need for rejuvenation. Scrutinizing mortgage paperwork thoroughly is advisable. Students may need to exert extra effort to attain their academic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

Maintain unwavering confidence in your abilities to surmount any obstacle this week. You may find yourself in a phase of professional triumph presently. Supplementing your income with a secondary source might afford you the luxury of indulgence. Despite busy schedules, finding time to tidy up the home may prove challenging but manageable. Regular exercise can alleviate symptoms of chronic conditions, while its absence may invite additional health concerns. Strengthening your romantic relationship entails mutual understanding and support during trying times. Escaping to a serene locale could serve as a catalyst for the healing process. Exercise caution regarding potential property issues. The likelihood of students being accepted to overseas universities is promising.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Magician

You're likely to exude vitality and confidence throughout the week. With dedication and diligence at work, you'll be well-equipped to tackle any challenges that arise. Conservative financial strategies pave the way for a secure financial future. Expect tranquillity and contentment within the home environment. Following a demanding period, you may enjoy quality time with your loved one. However, prioritizing your health is paramount. Before embarking on any significant journey, a thorough review of travel plans is advised to avoid unwelcome surprises. Legal matters concerning property disputes are anticipated to lean in your favour. Academic excellence often demands students to surpass expectations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple