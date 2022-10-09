Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 9 to October 15, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Tower

The week is yours as far as financial matters are concerned. Even the risky plans would bring unexpected gains for you. Your participation in a festival is likely to boost your popularity on the social front. You make an extra effort to communicate a particular task or help staff members do their job better. You can even succeed in establishing your leadership qualities. You can expect positive results from your consistent exercise routine and progress toward your ideal body. Possession of a house or apartment booked earlier can come through sooner than expected for some. You could face a testing time in love life as your partner may suspect your fidelity. Your travel plans may not work out as you can visit a crowded place.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

It’s a good time for conveying true romantic feelings as your partner may accept your proposal. Your innovative ideas would develop your curiosity about new work. You’ve worked hard and kept a positive attitude to achieve important job goals, which will begin to pay off. You may be successful in generating new income sources and increasing your wealth. All members may appreciate your ideas to bring the family together on the home front. Travelling to an exotic destination can be half the excitement of a vacation for some people. You are likely to get rid of legal disputes over ancestral property later in the week. This week, taking care of yourself will be crucial since even minor mental stresses can add to a significant concern later.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Engaging in creative work would keep you relaxed and increase your zest for life. Your improved fitness may lead you to start an even more strenuous exercise routine. Those involved in a legal battle over old property may find the decision in their favour. It is not wise to block money in stocks this week. Seek out an expert or research well to invest your money wisely. You will have to keep firm control over your generous behaviour; otherwise, you might be deceived. People engaged in software or creative line of work would find it a little tough to change their job. Delving into your desires before you plan to travel is essential, as any confusion can make the trip tedious.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

It is imperative that you keep your cool and your patience this week. Eventually, everything will work out. Following an innovative and efficient approach to improve results at work brings unlimited success for some. Enjoying good health by getting serious about the exercise and workout is indicated. Your dealings in sale purchasing bring monetary gains beyond expectations. It would be great if you would show some compassion and respect for your parents’ or other elders’ wishes and needs. It may bring bonhomie at home. It would be best to remain alert because your partner could use you for money or other selfish gains. You may not experience any delays while travelling to a distant place by road. You may even make a good time. Chances of getting long-due possession of a house or apartment look bright this week.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Devil

Make a positive outlook a priority as you plan your week. It is an excellent time to improve your skills and efficiency on the professional front. Make tax-saving your priority because it will enable you to save some money. You need to develop self-trust to encourage yourself to fight illness. Be honest about how often you snack on unhealthy foods like chips and soda. It would be best if you control your tongue, especially on the family front. Your ill-treatment or harsh attitude towards a child is likely to create domestic problems. You are likely to enjoy the ecstasies of love by sharing a short pleasure trip with your partner. Get ready to feel the spark between you and your partner reignite.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

If you are willing to opt for a slightly high-risk - high-return mode of investment, then investing in equity-linked schemes could serve your purpose. The gift of communication is likely to resolve emotional issues which were put on hold earlier on the professional front. Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to your maintaining excellent health. A good time is likely to be spent in the company of friends and relations during a family function. Your timely action is expected to bring emotional fulfilment to your romantic partner. The week ahead is good if you want to put money into real estate. So, it’s time to seal the deal you’ve been negotiating. Keep a close eye on your bags and baggage because there are indications of luggage loss or theft.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: World

Career: Three of Wands

Success in communicating your heart to the person you love would pave the way for a beautiful and everlasting romantic journey. On the professional front, new opportunities would make you explore untried possibilities. As your professional goals and desires start to converge, you may feel like you’re making progress. The chances of hitting the jackpot are strong; therefore, don’t forget to participate. Health remains good as you keep yourself active with new workouts. This week, you should focus on building your physical, mental, and emotional strength. Your rented accommodation might get embroiled in a dispute, so defer plans to move into a new house. Parental health requires immediate attention this week. Even slight negligence could prove troublesome in the long run.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Chariot

Exercising self-discipline and self-control are likely to keep you hale and hearty on the health front. By adopting a new active lifestyle, you will notice an increase in stamina and alertness. Sincere efforts would prove more beneficial as it enables you to realise your professional dreams. Self-starters are likely to find the professional front very productive. Your financial crisis is expected to wither away with sound planning and careful expenditure. Remember: pretending to flirt with others to annoy your romantic partner could create problems for you in your love life. This week may be the beginning of the planning process for a lengthy vacation or an international trip. Having a good time with your loved ones and close friends is indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

A good time is likely to be spent in the company of friends and relations as some distant relatives drop in for a visit. Sincere efforts bring you back into the limelight on the professional front. Some of you may get a helping hand from subordinates and colleagues, provided you are polite and helpful. Avoid investing hard-earned money in tax-saving schemes linked to stock markets; it may backfire this week. Health remains good as you keep yourself active. After undertaking regular exercise, you should feel more confident and at peace with yourself. Some of you may be a step closer to acquiring property as you find your budget house. Meeting someone known in a function or a journey cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Six of Swords

Significant improvement in the financial position is indicated as you successfully recover pending dues without any problem. Spending quality time in the company of a romantic partner would enable you to sort out differences and uplift your spirits. You may make great strides at work, provided you remain in contact with influential and experienced persons. Avoid unnecessary worry and focus on the job at hand. Combining regular gym work and yoga can do wonders for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Family responsibilities are likely to increase this week. However, it would be in your interest not to neglect them but rather prepare yourself to shoulder them. Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey, but you will enjoy yourself no matter what!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Magician

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Those keeping a close eye on you on the professional front are likely to be impressed by your innovative approaches. The week appears promising to make money since whatever you lent can be returned to you immediately. Beautiful things are indicated in your love life. The blissful sensation of falling in love is likely to overwhelm single natives. Your children may benefit from hearing your thoughts on utilising their time best. Enjoy life by planning fun travels and social gatherings with friends and family. The constant need to prove your worth may get to you. You may be physically and mentally spent by the end of the week. Rest and rejuvenate for a while to get your bearings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hierophant

Taking risks and making tough decisions would pay off in the end. You may succeed in improving your productivity by learning new skills on the professional front. Several avenues may open up and yield attractive monetary benefits. It will be easier to put new business ideas into action with the help of loved ones. You will be appreciated for making things exciting on the social front. If you’re planning a vacation, ensure that your work is not hampered in your absence. This is a good time for dealing in the property as you may clinch a deal in lucrative terms. Your timely action and unconditional love would give emotional fulfilment to your romantic partner. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear as you make a quick recovery.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

