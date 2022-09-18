Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 18 to September 24

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Emperor

Career: Five of Coins

You may experience joyfulness and excitement by making love life a priority in life. You are likely to enjoy a blissful time. Those single are likely to make strong connections with someone on a chance trip; he or she may help you further your life goals. A flexible schedule is likely to give ample time to enjoy family’s company. Booking a bigger house or a plot is possible of some this week. On the professional front, carelessness on your part may impact your career in a major way. Remain alert. You need to be careful in money matters, as you may incur some losses due to your trusting nature. Try to spend some time in the company of good friends to unwind and just forget about the crazy time you have had lately.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

Positive attitude coupled with hard work brings success in any work undertaken this week. Investing money on the guidance of innovative but experienced persons may bring handsome bring financial profits. Keeping yourself in a cheerful state would enable you to get rid of many ailments. Your partner will be in a happy mood and will want to spend some time together over an outing or a social obligation. Vacation time is here and you will not waste much time in bringing your travel plans into action. Failure in properly conveying your point of view would invite parental displeasure. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property though a trusted friend. Your helpful nature might get misunderstood in a social gathering.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

The good news is that domestic life would be peaceful and harmonious. You may go out of the way to make plans with your siblings and family members. You are likely to possess a desire to grow in your respective field and achieve excellence in your work. It is time for you to make extra money by investing in secure financial schemes. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious time. You are likely to go for momentary pleasure rather than experiencing the real love on the romantic front. This may disappoint partner and harm the bond. Avoid excesses, if you want to remain hale and hearty.

Nothing will be impossible for you provided you have the will for it this week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Sun

On your professional front, this is an opportune time to make a switch in your long-desired field of work. Those in a long-term relationship are likely to take it to the next level. Wedding bells may ring for you soon. You may get to spend more time in the company of your children, which is likely to keep your loved ones in a cheerful mood. Businessmen earn unexpected profits in business through influential contacts. This week you will be successful in your efforts to protect skin wrinkles with a new beauty regime. Property dispute on the family front will put all under some tension or pressure. Family elder’s help may help resolve the issue. Those aspiring to go abroad may find suitable opportunity this week. Let your creativity shine through in all you do.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Ten of Swords

Career: The Moon

On the health front, your interest in sports may help you stay in perfect shape. Recreational activities may help relieve stress. Indications of improvement in monetary position, as you are likely to earn some profits from foreign dealings or outstation contacts. A healthy interaction with other family members would keep you in a jolly mood. If possible, develop your time in enhancing communication and technical skills to move up the professional ladder. Romance gets strengthened on complimenting and helping each other whenever needed. Wanderlust can take some out on an adventure trip to a very beautiful and memorable place. Those living in rented premises need to watch out for disagreement with their landlord. Students should dream big now and they will be surprised by what they can accomplish.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: King of Cups

Placing your trust in each other is likely to bring you two closer and strengthen your relationship. On the family front, don’t forget to give an ear to everyone’s problems to maintain happiness at home. Don’t underestimate the capabilities of others on the professional front and become complacent. Invest in yourself this week, in your own well-being and outward appearance. You are likely to feel better as you imbibe positive thinking. Take out some time for something new, exciting and yet funny. . Property transactions are likely to bear fruits. You may successfully close a house deal on favourable terms. Avoid unhealthy risks in financial matters. Don’t show off and just invest according to your pocket. Your ability to pay attention to detail may help you finish your tasks well within time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Coins

Your trailing blazing attitude is likely to be supported by colleagues and superiors wholeheartedly. Pride in work would rejuvenate your spirits on the professional front. Happiness can be found with children or quiet romantic moments with a significant other. Those single and looking for a mate are likely to find a suitable match. A road trip with friends may prove exhilarating and exciting. Some of you may shift to a new house very soon. Your careless attitude is likely to make parents apprehensive about your future plans. Remain confident to get continued love and support. Steady growth in income and profits are foreseen. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front. Timely help of friends would enable to solve much of your financial problems.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Justice

On the professional front, you may take steady steps to ensure personal growth. A pilgrimage or a sightseeing tour is likely to become a reality soon. You find family and loved ones taking your side at the time of need. This would enable you to restore harmony. You are likely to be lost in the sweet romantic memories of partner. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. Some of you may require additional therapy to recover completely. Light physical activity coupled with good food may keep you active. Don’t give a firm commitment in financial matters before considering the viability of the projects. It is time to curtail unnecessary expenses by purchasing only essential items.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Emperor

Career: Wheel of Fortune

A long wait for interesting things happening in life is likely to end this week. Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. The week shows that you are on the path of fast recovery and will soon enjoy a sound health. Subordinate staff successfully implements their ideas for improvement in work and improve his or her standing at

work. A decision regarding property will be to your liking. Your ability to easily convince others will benefit you. Your investment plans may not be up to the mark, tread carefully or you will be in trouble. A dull romantic encounter could force to rethink to continue it. Strictly avoid airing personal romantic views. Students may succeed in giving undivided attention to their studies.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Working to your full potentials will enable to achieve desired professional results. Sharing time with partner will enable some to strengthen their romantic bond. Consider all the investment schemes presented to you. However at the same time explore new opportunities to give yourself a choice. You succeed in completing long-pending construction work to your satisfaction. When preparing to travel with a family be humble and patient. A hectic schedule might make you short-tempered. Sleep on time as your body needs a good amount of rest. Don’t skip meals else it will cause more weakness. If you’re planning a vacation, be sure to consider that your work does not effect. Getting into the groove in a new academic environment may take some doing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Knight of Swords

Tireless efforts in business bring profits beyond expectations. Monetary gains are likely to remain very high as well. On the professional front, your skills may be put to the test. With your dedication and sincerity, you are likely to come up with trumps. A congenial domestic atmosphere would give unlimited joy. Pleasure trip undertaken with friends to a beach destination would be highly satisfying. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Following dietary restrictions without fail would enable to get a permanent rid from heart ailments. Flirting with others to irritate romantic partner could create a rift in relations. If single, you may withdraw

from the dating scene. Engage yourself in helping others to drive out your loneliness and solitude.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Queen of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Knight of Wands

Arrival of romantic partner after a short separation brings unlimited joy, changing love life for better forever. Plans for an overseas journey are likely to be in the final stages. It is time for you to understand how you could have achieved a better result at workplace. Property investment is one thing in which you have to be very much sure about the money matters as well as legal matters. A workaholic attitude might create problems on failing to give time to other important things. You should take the help of sense of humour to ease domestic tension. Don’t allow trivial problems to ruin your mental peace. You need to find ways to disconnect from your stress. If possible, avoid trying your luck in speculations because it could hazardous to you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

