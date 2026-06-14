Weekly Tarot Horoscope for June 15-21, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

Aries: Seven of Pentacles + Tower You've been waiting for results, but the Tower suggests an old expectation or timeline may need to be released. What needs to crumble is your attachment to how success should look. A surprise development may ultimately prove that delays were protecting you from taking the wrong path. Tarot Horoscope (Unsplash)

Lucky Ritual: Place seven grains of rice in a small bowl and write down one goal you're nurturing. Revisit it next Sunday.

Taurus: Queen of Pentacles + Tower Financial security and comfort matter deeply to you, but this week challenges outdated beliefs around money or self-worth. A change in routine, spending habits, or work structure may help create greater abundance in the future.

Lucky Ritual: Place a coin under a green plant and water it while setting an intention for prosperity.

Gemini: Knight of Wands + Tower Your desire to move quickly may collide with an unexpected change. The Tower asks you to release impulsive decisions and focus on direction rather than speed. A sudden opportunity could require you to think before acting.

Lucky Ritual: Light a yellow candle and write down three actions you want to complete before Friday.

Cancer: Two of Swords + Tower A decision you've been avoiding may no longer be ignored. The Tower breaks through indecision and forces clarity. While uncomfortable at first, this shift helps you move forward instead of remaining stuck between two options.

Lucky Ritual: Write two choices on separate pieces of paper and spend five minutes reflecting on how each truly feels.

Leo: Page of Wands + Tower A new opportunity, idea, or adventure may arrive unexpectedly. The Tower removes outdated plans that are limiting your growth. Stay flexible because the universe may have something much bigger in mind than what you originally envisioned.

Lucky Ritual: Carry a small piece of paper with a dream or goal written on it throughout the week.

Virgo: The World + Tower An important chapter is ending, but not necessarily in the way you expected. The Tower clears away anything unfinished, helping you finally close a cycle. What leaves now creates space for a powerful new beginning.

Lucky Ritual: Declutter one area of your home and donate something you no longer use.

Libra: Seven of Wands + Tower You may need to defend your position or establish stronger boundaries this week. The Tower reveals where you've been tolerating behaviour that no longer deserves your energy. Standing your ground becomes necessary.

Lucky Ritual: Burn a small piece of paper listing one boundary you are ready to strengthen.

Scorpio: Judgement + Tower A powerful awakening arrives. News, realizations, or unexpected events could help you see a situation differently. The Tower removes illusions while Judgement brings truth to the surface. This is one of the most transformative weeks of your month.

Lucky Ritual: Spend ten minutes journaling about what you are ready to leave behind.

Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles + Tower Balancing too many responsibilities may become unsustainable. The Tower highlights where your energy is being stretched too thin. Simplifying your schedule creates more success than trying to manage everything at once.

Lucky Ritual: Remove one unnecessary commitment from your weekly to-do list.

Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles + Tower Your hard work is paying off, but a professional or financial change may require you to adapt. The Tower encourages you to release perfectionism and trust your skills. Growth often arrives when routines evolve.

Lucky Ritual: Organize your workspace and clear away anything broken or unused.

Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles + Tower You've worked hard for your independence, but this week may challenge your beliefs about self-sufficiency. The Tower reminds you that accepting support does not diminish your strength. A surprising opportunity could improve your financial outlook.

Lucky Ritual: Place a coin near your front door as a symbol of incoming abundance.

Pisces: Ace of Pentacles + Tower A new financial, career, or practical opportunity is emerging, but first something outdated must be released. The Tower clears space for a fresh beginning that has the potential to grow into something significant over time.

Lucky Ritual: Place a bay leaf inside your wallet and write one financial goal on the back.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163