Weekly Tarot Horoscope for June 22-28, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

Aries: Justice Honesty, balance, and clear thinking guide your week. Important decisions, paperwork, contracts, or discussions may require extra attention. If you've been waiting for answers, clarity is likely to arrive. Trust facts over assumptions and allow situations to reveal their truth before making a final judgment. Moon Tarot Card (Pexels)

Lucky Ritual: On Wednesday, write a situation requiring clarity on a bay leaf and place it beneath a white candle for 10 minutes while visualising the best possible outcome.

Taurus: Four of Pentacles Financial stability and security take centre stage this week. You may feel more protective of your money, time, and energy. A practical approach helps you make smart decisions, but remaining open to opportunities can support future growth. Small steps taken now can strengthen long-term stability.

Lucky Ritual: Keep a cinnamon stick and a coin together in your wallet throughout the week as a symbol of prosperity and security.

Gemini: Six of Pentacles Balance becomes an important theme. Support may arrive through helpful people, valuable connections, or unexpected opportunities. Partnerships and collaborations feel more rewarding when there is a healthy exchange of effort and energy. This week reminds you that receiving can be just as important as giving.

Lucky Ritual: Donate food, water, or a small gift to someone in need while setting an intention for balanced blessings to return.

Cancer: Ten of Swords A chapter in your life may finally be reaching its conclusion. Something that has run its course can now be released, creating space for a new beginning. Emotional clarity grows stronger as the week progresses, helping you understand what truly belongs in your future.

Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit, fear, or situation you are ready to leave behind and safely tear up the paper before sunset.

Leo: Knight of Swords Life moves quickly this week. Conversations, plans, deadlines, or opportunities may gather momentum faster than expected. Staying focused helps you make the most of what arrives. Your determination is strong, and decisive action can help you move closer to an important goal.

Lucky Ritual: Before starting your workday, hold a glass of water and speak your most important goal into it before drinking.

Virgo: Two of Wands Your attention shifts toward the future. New possibilities, plans, and long-term goals begin taking shape, encouraging you to think beyond your current circumstances. This is a week for exploring potential and recognising how much more is available to you than you may have realised.

Lucky Ritual: Create a short list of three goals for the next six months and keep it beneath your pillow for one night.

Libra: Queen of Swords Clear communication helps you navigate the week successfully. You may find yourself speaking with greater confidence and setting healthier boundaries where needed. Trust your wisdom and allow honesty to guide important conversations. Your ability to see situations clearly becomes one of your greatest strengths.

Lucky Ritual: Burn a small piece of dried rosemary and let the smoke pass around your workspace while focusing on clarity and success.

Scorpio: Knight of Wands Momentum builds around your ambitions. You may feel inspired to take action, pursue an exciting opportunity, or move closer to a personal goal. Confidence and enthusiasm work in your favour, helping you make meaningful progress. The energy around you encourages courage and forward movement.

Lucky Ritual: Spend three minutes in the morning sunlight visualising yourself successfully achieving an important goal.

Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles Temporary challenges may require patience, but support is available when you need it. This week reminds you that solutions often arrive from unexpected places. Focusing on practical steps rather than worries helps you regain confidence and move through obstacles more easily.

Lucky Ritual: Place a bay leaf inside your shoe for one day while setting an intention to walk toward abundance and support.

Capricorn: The Fool A fresh start may appear when you least expect it. New opportunities, projects, or experiences encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and embrace something different. A sense of curiosity and openness helps you discover exciting possibilities for the future.

Lucky Ritual: Take a different route during one journey this week and mentally welcome new opportunities into your life.

Aquarius: King of Cups Emotional balance becomes one of your greatest strengths. You may find yourself offering support, guidance, or reassurance to others while maintaining your own sense of stability. Trusting your intuition helps you handle situations with wisdom and maturity.

Lucky Ritual: Fill a glass with water before bed, whisper an intention into it, and drink it the following morning.

Pisces: Queen of Pentacles Stability, abundance, and practical growth are highlighted. Thoughtful choices around money, work, and personal well-being can create lasting benefits. This week encourages you to nurture your goals while also creating a stronger foundation for future success.

Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of rice near your workspace or cash box for the week as a symbol of growing prosperity.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163