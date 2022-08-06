Which sun signs are romantically compatible with Capricorn?

Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac list, who are known to be extremely hardworking visionaries, leaders, and trailblazers. The planetary movement says that people who fall under this sign have a good and bad match with the following zodiacs. Let's unfold the most and least compatible zodiac signs with Capricorn.

Which Zodiac makes a perfect companion for Capricorn?

Capricorn and Aries: This duo as a couple is highly active on sex because both are assertive, passionate and physically expressive. So the issue is not at all in the bedroom, mismatch comes with the fact that you're going to have a power struggle when it comes to being in charge. Both are cardinal signs, so you both are likely to butt heads in the area of who's meant to lead but with some effective communication this challenge can be overcome.

Capricorn and Taurus: You two see eye to eye on almost everything. Taurus natives really respect Capricorn's strength and Capricorn finds taurus's affection at nature comforting both value honesty, clarity, hard work and security. Not to mention Capricorn's loyalty is the perfect match for Taurus's devotion. Both love nothing more than to plan for the future so that works great. Hence, both the zodiacs are highly compatible with each other.

Capricorn and Gemini: Gemini people need constant simulation and Capricorn needs practicality and reassurance. Not to mention Capricorn will really get impatient with the fact that Gemini has tons of new ideas but doesn't necessarily follow through when it comes to manifesting those ideas into reality.

Capricorn and Cancer: To talk about love, both have high sex drive, but all of that connection found in a private room will be forgotten in the midst of the conflict caused by the fact that these two have a very different proprieties in life.

Capricorn and Leo: Both have a very low compatibility rate as Capricorn value order and Leo loves spontaneity. Leos likes to run the show and when you are dealing with a cardinal sign like Capricorn. Capricorns have the strong urge to control the situations that they're involved in. Both naturally have confidence so both will surely be attracted to each other.

Capricorn and Virgo: Natives of Capricorn and Virgo have so much in common. Virgo approaches life based on the facts and Capricorn makes sure that all bases are covered with the step-by-step process. Taurean finds themselves debating often about who's right and who's wrong, just as a common personality trait of earth sign. On the flipside, Capricorn loves to face challenging situations in life. Both have the patience to really tackle an issue for as long as necessary to get the truth.

Capricorn and Libra: Capricorn's are attracted to Libra's natural beauty and Libra is very intrigued by Capricorn's strength and decisiveness. The issue here comes along in terms of what both prioritize in life. Libra puts enjoyment and social pursuits above financial gain and status. However, Capricorn puts financial stability and career advancement at the very top of your list.

Capricorn and Scorpio: Both had a great match together. Both the earth sign and water sign require full commitment and focus. You two have a very high bar to meet when it comes to the definition of devotion of love. So, both will see eye to eye with that respect. Both find exactly what you're searching for each other. Though at times Capricorn's stubbornness shall come up against Scorpio's temper.

Capricorn and Sagittarius: Sagittarius does bring an element of excitement and enjoyment to life that really lightens up Capricorn's serious disposition. Capricorn's consistency and problem-solving nature is very impressive to Sagittarius. However, when

Sagittarius inevitably attempts to shake things up to keep it interesting Capricorn resists. However, both are a potential match.

Capricorn and Capricorn: This duo has a hard-working personality. Both are determined and trustworthy but eventually this duo will need someone more animated and outgoing to bring both of you out of that overly focused routine. Capricorns need to feel like they're in charge and if both people need that, issues might come across.

Capricorn and Aquarius: Capricorn sees Aquarius as far too unpredictable and Capricorn's solution to this is attempting to implement some rules into the relationship. As we know how Aquarius feels about rules and regulations, because the air sign Aquarius is known as the rebel of the zodiac. However, both have a fun personality.

Capricorn and Pisces: Both the zodiacs part from each other on many aspects but the great news is your differences complement each other very well. Capricorn's steady and grounded nature gives Pisces the balance and certainty that both need to feel confident and secure. The willingness of Pisces to explore emotional depths really helps to open up Capricorn and bring out of that loner world.