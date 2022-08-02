Which Zodiac signs are compatible with Cancer?

Interpersonal compatibility is one thing that guides every successful endeavour in work, relationship, love, or friendship. As per astrology, your sync with every other person is guided by your planet's position and the sun sign you are born in. You might find an eternal or divine connection with some but just the opposite with some others!

Funny, emotional and sweet Cancer individuals love to have a good time with people. Let us find out which are those zodiacs, whose compatibility with Cancer is phenomenal:

Which Zodiac makes a perfect companion for Cancer?

Cancer and Aries: Although not an ideal pair, they can sync if enough patience is there. Their opposite personality traits are often met with conflicts, as cancer is sweet and sensitive whereas Aries are fiery and competitive, and they usually move fast. By creating an environment of mutual respect and by understanding the difference they can land on the same page.

Cancer and Taurus: When Cancer and Taurus find a connection, it would be a sweet and easy-going relationship. They just fit together with zero caveats for each other. Although often their relationship is praised as one that feels like home, Possessiveness and jealousy can be a major concern if not dealt with carefully. Both find happiness in following their traditions and family values. As loyal partners, they bring a lot of intimacy and happiness into their lives.

Cancer and Gemini: Some amount of friction is present between Cancer and Gemini. As they seek very different things from their partner and have very different personality traits, they don't usually make an ideal pair. If anything, that can help them bond better, it is through communication.

Cancer and Cancer: This is that one pairing that truly feels like heaven. From prioritizing love and family harmony to extending mutual support two Cancers will most probably make a homely and cheerful existence. They hold on to each other for a lifetime. But high emotions and mood swings can create trouble sometimes.

Cancer and Leo: Leos are bossy and spotlight-loving, whereas cancer is intuitive and sensitive. Cancer and Leo have differing views and priorities in life. But if ready to work out the differences and communicate better, they would most likely craft a beautiful partnership, as opposite attracts!

Cancer and Virgo: They would make an organic and peaceful relationship. Both are known to be sensitive and get happy when they give to others. Both are Passionate and driven by big dreams. Often Virgo will be overwhelmed by the emotional depths of their relationship.

Cancer and Libra: While both adore companionship, looks like they are not on the same page. As libra approaches a relationship with intellect and handles it with ease, Cancer on the other hand is very emotional. It's always about their love vs misunderstandings.

Cancer and Scorpio: They make a wonderful connection. One of the most natural and pleasurable pairs, as they both are sensitive, intuitive, and individuals who put family first. Scorpio is a bit possessive, and their lovemaking is spiritual, transformative, and deeply sensual and finds harmony with a loyal partner like cancer.

Cancer and Sagittarius: They are a problematic pair. It doesn’t matter they have little things in common since cancers always crave loyalty and consistency in any relationship they make, whereas Sagittarius is a free-spirited one. Both are spiritual and are foodies.

Cancer and Capricorn: They are powerful partners. Capricorns are future-oriented ones, for cancer emotions fuel their actions. They both keep their personal things private and would make good business partners. Both are highly passionate about putting in the work to create a partnership.

Cancer and Aquarius: This pair is awkward and uncertain. Aquarius, who is rational and future-minded can't get along with just the opposite emotional and intuitive Cancer. But on another level, they are deeply passionate people and come together and work out things when it comes to their career and niche hobby, which they care about a lot.

Cancer and Pisces: Cancer and Pisces make for a loving fit. The spiritual and artistic self of Pisces can make Cancer a happy person by teaching them to channelise their stress and negative emotions into a healthy and artistic lifestyle through art, music, and love. They also have their differences, as Pisces’ escapist behaviour and Cancers’ bossiness are often confronted.