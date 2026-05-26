When you hear that 2026 will have 13 Full Moons, it can sound surprising at first. You are usually taught that each month has one Full Moon, so 12 months should mean 12 Full Moons. But the truth is, the Moon does not follow the human calendar. It follows its natural cycle, and sometimes that cycle does not fit neatly into our 12-month system. That is exactly what leads to 13 Full Moons in 2026.

Why does 2026 have 13 full moons? An astrologer explains(Pinterest)

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Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani explains why this happens and how different calendars help us better understand it.

ALSO READ: Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon

What is the Solar Calendar?

The solar calendar is the one you most likely follow in daily life, which is based on the Earth’s movement around the Sun. One complete orbit takes about 365 days, which is why one year is divided into 12 months.

This calendar helps you stay aligned with seasons, farming cycles, and everyday planning. Over time, it has been corrected twice in history, first in 1582 and later in 1752, to fix small alignment errors between calendar time and real solar time. At the same time, the Luni-Solar calendar used in the Indian Panchang had already addressed this imbalance much earlier through the concept of Adhik Maas.

What is the Lunar Calendar?

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{{^usCountry}} The lunar calendar is derived from the Moon’s cycle. One full cycle from one Full Moon to the next takes around 29.5 days. If you count 12 lunar months, the year comes to about 354 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lunar calendar is derived from the Moon’s cycle. One full cycle from one Full Moon to the next takes around 29.5 days. If you count 12 lunar months, the year comes to about 354 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This creates a natural gap when compared to the solar year. The lunar year is shorter by about 11 days. While this difference may seem small, it builds up over time and slowly shifts festivals and timings if left unadjusted. Why Panchang is actually brilliant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This creates a natural gap when compared to the solar year. The lunar year is shorter by about 11 days. While this difference may seem small, it builds up over time and slowly shifts festivals and timings if left unadjusted. Why Panchang is actually brilliant {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian Panchang system handles this difference in a very balanced way. Instead of following only the Sun or only the Moon, it brings both together. It tracks tithi, vaar, nakshatra, yoga, and karana, offering a more detailed way to understand time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Panchang system handles this difference in a very balanced way. Instead of following only the Sun or only the Moon, it brings both together. It tracks tithi, vaar, nakshatra, yoga, and karana, offering a more detailed way to understand time. {{/usCountry}}

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It recognizes that your life is influenced by both solar seasons and lunar cycles. This balance is what makes the Panchang both spiritually meaningful and scientifically thoughtful.

The solar year is about 365 days long, while the lunar year is about 354 days. This creates a difference of roughly 11 days every year.

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At first, it may not feel like much. But over a few years, this gap starts to grow. Festivals and lunar events are beginning to shift away from their usual seasonal timing, creating an imbalance in the calendar system.

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Ancient Indian timekeeping solved this with Adhik Maas, which is an extra lunar month added from time to time. This extra month helps realign the lunar and solar calendars.

Instead of forcing the Moon to match the Sun’s cycle, the system adjusts itself. Adhik Maas is not just a religious idea; it is a mathematical correction built into the calendar to keep time in balance.

Why does 2026 have 13 Full Moons?

2026 has 13 Full Moons because it includes this adjustment cycle. When an extra lunar month is added through Adhik Maas, it naturally brings in an additional Full Moon.

That is why you will see 13 Poornimas in 2026 instead of the usual 12. Nothing unusual is happening in the sky. The Moon continues its normal cycle. What changes is how the lunar and solar calendars line up.

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ALSO READ: May 2026 Horoscope: How the 2 Full Moons this month may impact each zodiac sign

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and is based on astrological and calendrical interpretations. It should not be taken as a scientific or astronomical fact for decision-making.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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