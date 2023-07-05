Zodiac Fashion: Know your cosmic fashion style as per your horoscope

Aries: Your independent nature makes you highly experimental with your fashion choices Aries. You might as well be the first one to try on the weirdest fashion trends and still put on a killer look. While you might wear flashy prints you tone them with statement pieces and create a trendy outfit. Don't think twice if you stand out of a crowd. You go, Aries! Everyone has a cosmic style, find out yours.(Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels)

Taurus: You are definitely confident in what you wear but experimenting with your looks is something you would rather avoid. Though you would love a pop of colour, your personal style is very classic and sophisticated with earthy colours and soft fabrics that are perfect for your shape.

Gemini: One step forward! That's what you believe. You put your best foot forward when dressing up. Without putting much effort you like to look cool. The uniqueness of your outfits lies in the details, your shoes, a colourful clip and so on.

Cancer: Tailored staples are your go-to when deciding what to wear. You love accessorising your outfits with earrings and bags. Timelessness is the game you play.

Leo: Balance it out, right? You like combining fearlessness and confidence. Though you do need some assurance from time to time, you love rocking something bold and sensuous.

Virgo: Style me up! Virgos, you love reflecting your spirit, keeping it subtle yet stylish. People take inspiration from your feminine yet effortless style. Enjoy being the inspiration, Virgo.

Libra: A bit of hippieness and chic put together. Your signature style is mixing up, blending silhouettes and clothing. Sticking with the best and adding something gutsy is your way to go.

Scorpio: Your charisma is your key. You could absolutely rock something basic or edgy. Your style is refined and graceful and you love sticking to your original cues.

Sagittarius: Oo! You are a personal favourite! Love my Sagittarius friend's style. You are adventurous with vivid and bold choices. You live for prints and they bloom on you!

Capricorn: Stay along the lines, is your motto. You dress according to the occasion and your immaculate choices are admired by all. You like to rock it with the basics, the whites, denim and a pair of statement heels.

Aquarius: The OGs of styling! Aquarius, you love curating your outfits and can make anything work fabulously. Your wardrobe will e filled with pieces that are challenging to wear and you love pairing them up and showing them off. A fashion inspiration through and through.

Pisces: Though a dreamy head, you are quite sorted when it comes to your personal style. You like it vintage. With soft and bold colours and clothes that accentuate your groove.