Cats are fascinating creatures, often acting in ways that seem mysterious to us. But did you know your cat might actually be working on your energy without you even realizing it? They may seem aloof at times, but they are deeply connected to the spiritual world. Is your cat secretly doing energy work for you? An expert explains(Freepik)

According to meditation guide Mariya, cats are more than just cute and cuddly companions; they may be helping to balance and protect your energy field.

Signs your cat is doing energy work

Staring into thin air: Have you ever noticed your cat staring at a wall, a corner, or seemingly nothing? They may be scanning for energy distortions, spirits, or other dimensional beings that you cannot perceive. Cats have a much wider range of perception than humans and can see into other dimensions that we cannot.

Purring on or near you: Purring is not just a sign of contentment; it is also a powerful energetic healing tool. A cat's purr vibrates at a frequency that promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and even physical healing. If your cat purrs near you or while lying on your body, they are most likely working to harmonize your energy field and aura.

Following you around everywhere: If your cat seems to always be by your side, they are likely acting as your energetic guardian. Cats can sense shifts in your aura and may follow you to monitor your energy field, ensuring that no negative influences linger around you. Some even believe that cats protect their humans in the astral realm, guarding them while they sleep or travel.

They do the kneading: When a cat kneads with their paws and claws on your body, they are practically doing an energetic surgery. This is often a sign that they are breaking through blockages in your aura, especially if they are focusing on a specific area. The rhythmic motion helps to release stuck energy to cleanse your field.

They act 'off' after you return home from a trip: If your cat behaves strangely when you return from a trip, hiding, tired, or showing mild physical symptoms like watery eyes or digestive issues, they may be absorbing energy you picked up while traveling. Cats cleanse your aura as soon as you enter their space, and if you have carried back heavy or chaotic energy, they may take on the burden of clearing it.

