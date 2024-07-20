 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts a promotion at the office - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts a promotion at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 20, 2024 02:21 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for July 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Spend more time with the lover.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain the patience in life

Keep the love life productive and happy. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the office to prove your mettle. You are also financially secure today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024: You are good in terms of wealth and health.
Spend more time with the lover. Keep the professional life cool and productive. You are good in terms of wealth and health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments with the lover and consider the opinions in the personal life. Value the relationship and be sensitive towards the preferences of your partner. This will keep the love life active. Stay happy in the relationship and spend a romantic evening at a restaurant where you can discuss plans. Married Leos will love each other’s company and will also discuss the plan to start a family. Those who are in a long-distance love affair should talk over the phone to express their emotions.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Despite your commitment at work, the results may not be good. There can be issues within the team and a co-worker or a senior will question your professional integrity which can seriously impact your professional life. Handle the pressure with diligence and be ready to even take up some crucial tasks that would require frequent traveling. Some marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the targets. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new concept while thinking deeply before they get into financial agreements.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may even obtain a promotion at the office or a hike in salary that may help to better the bank balance. This will also give rise to the lifestyle. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call. Some fortunate persons will also inherit ancestral property today, augmenting their wealth.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Children need to be careful while playing outside. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Seniors should avoid lifting heavy objects and females may have gynecological issues. Some Leos will have skin infections and oral health issues. You should also skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

