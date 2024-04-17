 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts advices to take up responsibility - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts advices to take up responsibility

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. While you’re good today in terms of money, your health is also intact.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy today in your love life while professional success will also be there.

Stay happy today in your love life while professional success will also be there. Prosperity allows for making crucial financial decisions. Health is also good.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Prosperity allows for making crucial financial decisions.
Resolve love-related problems today and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. While you’re good today in terms of money, your health is also intact.  

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Look for more options to express the feeling today. Female libras attending a family function or official event will be the center of attraction and will also invite proposals. Be sensitive towards the emotions of the lover. You should also spend more time together. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married Libras may conceive today. Some love affairs will require more communication. 

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Your attitude is crucial in the job. Avoid egos while handling crucial tasks today. Accountants, bankers, financial managers, and cashiers need to be cautious with figures today as there can be confusion and controversies related to monetary dealings in your life. IT, civil engineering animation, and legal professionals may visit the client office today. Some clients may appreciate your performance today which may work in your favor during the appraisal process. Entrepreneurs must confirm every aspect of the business before signing a new contract.  

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Look for more opportunities to earn money. Some Libras will inherit property or receive ancestral wealth through a spouse. You can utilize this to make a major investment in mutual funds, fixed deposits, the stock market, or property. You may resolve a monetary dispute with a friend and may also try renovating the house today. A sibling or friend may ask for financial assistance.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will exist today. Start the day with exercise and yoga is a good way to stay rejuvenated. Ensure you have a balanced office and personal life. Keep office stress out of the house and spend more time with the family. Minor oral health issues may trouble female natives. Children may have minor bruises while playing but the routine life will be unaffected.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts advices to take up responsibility
