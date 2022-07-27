Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27, '22 states, job switch

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra natives are likely to enjoy good health. Nutritious food and healthy habits may contribute towards overall wellbeing. Your professional front looks promising. Those planning to switch jobs are likely to find success in their desired field. On the romantic front, recently married couples may plan to start a family. Singles are likely to find a match. However, your financial condition may remain unstable. You may have to find an alternate income source to balance your expenses. Your family front may be tensed. Your loved ones are likely to very demanding at this time. Travel plans may get pushed to a further date due to unforeseen circumstances. Those looking to sell ancestral property may not be able to strike a profitable deal. Students may do well in academics.

Libra Finance Today For Libra natives, a new business scheme is likely to come your way. However, make sure to consult a financial expert in this matter and weigh the pros and cons well before you make any kind of financial commitment.

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, chances are that you may get into an argument with your elders, which may aggravate their health. This is likely to create differences amongst your loved ones. Your family life may be under stress.

Libra Career Today In terms of career, Libras may achieve some favourable results. The harder you work, the more you are likely to gain in your career. If you pitch in your honest efforts, your business is likely to expand in many areas.

Libra Health Today Libras are likely to enjoy a healthy and prosperous life today. Eating timely and the right kind of foods and exercising regularly may help you maintain your fitness levels. Reiki is likely to help you calm your mind and relieve stress.

Libra Love Life Today Some Libra natives had been waiting to meet their beloved after a long separation and the plans are likely to materialize today. You may spend intimate time together and enjoy blissful moments in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

