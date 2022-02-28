Panchang February 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha after which Panchami will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:02 AM, after which Shravana will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:26 PM after which Parigha will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 04:28 PM, after which Vanija in effect, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 06:47
Sunset: 18:20
Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 07:02 AM), Shravana
Yoga Variyana (upto 02:26 PM), Parigha
Karana Garaja (upto 04:28 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:14 AM to 09:41 AM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
