Panchang February 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha after which Panchami will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:02 AM, after which Shravana will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:26 PM after which Parigha will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 04:28 PM, after which Vanija in effect, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:47

Sunset: 18:20

Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 07:02 AM), Shravana

Yoga Variyana (upto 02:26 PM), Parigha

Karana Garaja (upto 04:28 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:14 AM to 09:41 AM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477