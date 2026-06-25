The next Full Moon of 2026 is almost here, giving skywatchers another chance to enjoy one of the year's most beautiful lunar events. Known as the Strawberry Moon, June's Full Moon is named for the short strawberry-harvesting season in North America. Despite its name, the Moon will not appear pink or red. Strawberry Moon 2026: When and How to Watch the Next Full Moon of the Year (Pexels)

Whether you are planning to photograph it, watch it with your family, or simply enjoy a quiet evening outdoors, here's everything you need to know about the Strawberry Moon 2026.

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When is the Strawberry Moon in 2026? According to the Space.com, the Strawberry Moon will reach its peak on June 29, 2026, at 7:57 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). For viewers in India, the Full Moon will be visible in the early hours of June 30, depending on your location.

The Moon will appear nearly full the night before and the night after its peak, giving people plenty of opportunities to enjoy the celestial event.

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Why is it called the Strawberry Moon? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name has nothing to do with the Moon's colour. It comes from Native American communities, who used the June Full Moon to mark the beginning of the strawberry harvest.

Over time, the name became part of traditional Full Moon calendars and is still widely used today. Other cultures have also given the June Full Moon names linked to the changing seasons and summer harvests.

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Will the Full Moon look pink? No. The Strawberry Moon usually has its familiar white or pale golden colour. When it rises near the horizon, it may appear orange or slightly reddish because of the Earth's atmosphere. This is the same effect that makes the Sun appear red during sunrise and sunset.

How can you watch the Strawberry Moon? You do not need any special equipment to enjoy the Full Moon.

For the best view:

Find a location with an open view of the eastern horizon.

Try to avoid bright city lights if possible.

Allow your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Binoculars or a small telescope can reveal more details on the Moon's surface, but they are not necessary. If you live in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, or Kolkata, parks, rooftops, beaches, and open grounds, or your house backyard, can offer better viewing conditions than brightly lit streets.

Why is the Strawberry Moon so popular? The June Full Moon is one of the most photographed lunar events of the year because it rises during warm summer evenings in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also a favourite among amateur astronomers, photographers, and nature lovers.

Many people enjoy capturing the Moon as it rises behind city skylines, mountains, lakes, or historic landmarks.

Does the Strawberry Moon have any spiritual meaning? In many cultures, the June Full Moon is associated with gratitude, abundance, and the completion of a seasonal cycle. Some people use the occasion for meditation, journaling, or quiet reflection.

While astrology and spiritual traditions often attach symbolic meaning to Full Moons, these interpretations are based on personal beliefs rather than scientific evidence.

When is the next Full Moon after the Strawberry Moon? After the Strawberry Moon, the next Full Moon on the calendar is the Buck Moon, which is expected to occur on July 29, 2026.

Disclaimer: The astrological interpretations mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and are not supported by scientific evidence.