Strawberry Moon, Mercury Retrograde, Jupiter in Leo and Mars in Gemini bring major shifts, according to an astrologer

US-based astrologer Cam White recently highlighted this rare lineup in an Instagram reel, calling it a period of rapid energetic change. While astrology is a belief system and not supported by scientific evidence, many followers see these planetary movements as symbols of change, reflection, and new beginnings.

The week between June 28 and July 4, 2026, could be one of the busiest periods in Western astrology . A series of major planetary events, including the Strawberry Moon, Mercury Retrograde, Jupiter's move into Leo, and Mars entering Gemini, are expected to unfold within days of each other.

Strawberry Moon 2026: The first major event of the week is the Full Strawberry Moon in Capricorn. According to Cam, full moons are often linked with revelations, emotional clarity, and turning points. They are believed to bring situations into the open and help people see what has been building beneath the surface.

In astrology, a full moon is often seen as a time to reflect on progress, release what no longer serves you, and prepare for a new chapter.

Mercury Retrograde in Cancer: Mercury Retrograde is one of the most talked-about events in astrology. White says this phase is rarely viewed as favorable because it is traditionally associated with delays, misunderstandings, and unexpected changes.

Many astrologers encourage people to double-check travel plans, review important documents carefully, and think before making major decisions during this period. Rather than fearing the transit, it is often seen as an opportunity to revisit unfinished work and reflect before moving forward.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: Why astrologers say the past is returning for a reason

Jupiter enters Leo: Another important shift comes as Jupiter enters Leo. White describes this as a major change in the overall astrological atmosphere.

Jupiter is associated with growth, opportunity, and expansion in Western astrology. Leo is connected with creativity, confidence, leadership, and self-expression. Together, the transit is believed to encourage people to step into the spotlight, pursue personal goals, and embrace a more optimistic outlook.

Mars in Gemini and Uranus in conjunction: White says Mars entering Gemini could be one of the most significant events of the week because it coincides with a conjunction between Mars and Uranus. He notes that similar alignments have historically been associated by some astrologers with important developments in the United States.

In astrology, Mars represents action and momentum, while Uranus is linked with surprises and sudden change. White believes this combination could make the period between June 28 and July 4 especially dynamic for both individuals and the collective.

Disclaimer: This article is based on expert's interpretations. Astrology is a spiritual belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence.