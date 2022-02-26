Panchang February 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Ekadashi will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:32 AM, after which Purva Ashadha will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 08:52 PM after which Vyatipata will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:3 PM, after which Bava upto 09:26 PM, Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 06:50
Sunset: 18:19
Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 10:39 AM), Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Mula (upto 10:32 AM), Purva Ashadha
Yoga Siddhi (upto 08:52 PM), Vyatipata
Karana Vishti (upto 10:39 AM), Bava (upto 09:26 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:42 AM to 11:08 AM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
