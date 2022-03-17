Panchang March 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:29 PM) after which Purnima will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Shula Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:29 PM , after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 06:29
Sunset: 18:30
Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 01:29 PM), Purnima
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni
Yoga Shula
Karana Vanija (upto 01:29 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477
