Panchang March 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 11:37 AM) after which Dwitiya will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:38 PM, after which after which Chitra will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 09:01 PM after which Dhruva. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:37 AM , after which Taitila will be in effect upto 10:54 PM, Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 06:26
Sunset: 18:32
Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 11:37 AM), Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:38 PM), Chitra
Yoga Vriddhi (upto 09:01 PM), Dhruva
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:37 AM), Taitila (upto 10:54 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:28 AM to 10:58 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
