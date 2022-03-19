Panchang March 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 11:37 AM) after which Dwitiya will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:38 PM, after which after which Chitra will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 09:01 PM after which Dhruva. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:37 AM , after which Taitila will be in effect upto 10:54 PM, Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:26

Sunset: 18:32

Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 11:37 AM), Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:38 PM), Chitra

Yoga Vriddhi (upto 09:01 PM), Dhruva

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:37 AM), Taitila (upto 10:54 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:28 AM to 10:58 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

