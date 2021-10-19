Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, October 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang, October 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

This is today’s Panchanga for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi till 7.03pm in the evening, post which Purnima will start. Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada will be in effect till 12:13 PM in the morning, post which Revati will start. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 08:39 PM, followed by Harshana Yoga. Karan Garaja will remain till 06:31 AM in the evening, after Vanija. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise 6:24 AM

Sunset 5:47 PM

Moonrise 5:20 PM

Moonset 05:56 AM (Oct 20)

Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 07:03 PM), Purnima

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:13 PM), Revati

Yoga: Vyaghata (upto 08:39 PM), Harshana

Karana: Garaja (upto 06:31 AM), Vanija (upto 07:03 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM

Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta: Rahu Kalam: 02:57 PM to 04:22 PM

Moon sign: Pisces

Sun sign: Libra

Lucky Moon sign: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign: Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

 

 

