Panchang, October 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi till 7.03pm in the evening, post which Purnima will start. Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada will be in effect till 12:13 PM in the morning, post which Revati will start. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 08:39 PM, followed by Harshana Yoga. Karan Garaja will remain till 06:31 AM in the evening, after Vanija. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise 6:24 AM

Sunset 5:47 PM

Moonrise 5:20 PM

Moonset 05:56 AM (Oct 20)

Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 07:03 PM), Purnima

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:13 PM), Revati

Yoga: Vyaghata (upto 08:39 PM), Harshana

Karana: Garaja (upto 06:31 AM), Vanija (upto 07:03 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM

Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta: Rahu Kalam: 02:57 PM to 04:22 PM

Moon sign: Pisces

Sun sign: Libra

Lucky Moon sign: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign: Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

