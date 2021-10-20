Panchang, October 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Purnima up to 08:26 pm in the evening, post which Pratipada will start. Nakshatra Revati will be in effect till 02:02pm in the morning, post which UAswini will start. Harshana Yoga to remain till 8.40 pm, followed by Vajra Yoga. Karan Vishti will remain till 007:41am in the evening. Moon will transit over Pisces until 02:02pm.

Sunrise 6:25 AM

Sunset 5:46 PM

Moonrise 5:50 PM

Moonset No Moonset

Tithi Purnima (upto 08:26 PM), Pratipada

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Revati (upto 02:02 PM), Ashwini

Yoga Harshana (upto 08:40 PM), Vajra

Karana Vishti (upto 07:41 AM), Bava (upto 08:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta: Rahu Kalam: 12:06 PM to 01:31 PM

Moon sign Pisces (upto 02:02 PM), Aries

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:02 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Lucky Moon sign After 02:02 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo (upto 02:02 PM), Virgo (after 02:02 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

