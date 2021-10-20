Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, October 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, October 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

This is today’s Panchanga for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Astrology-study-of-the-positions-of-the-stars-and-movements-of-the-planets-and-thier-impact-in-our-life-HT-Photo
Astrology-study-of-the-positions-of-the-stars-and-movements-of-the-planets-and-thier-impact-in-our-life-HT-Photo
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Purnima up to 08:26 pm in the evening, post which Pratipada will start. Nakshatra Revati will be in effect till 02:02pm in the morning, post which UAswini will start. Harshana Yoga to remain till 8.40 pm, followed by Vajra Yoga. Karan Vishti will remain till 007:41am in the evening. Moon will transit over Pisces until 02:02pm.

 

Sunrise 6:25 AM

Sunset 5:46 PM

Moonrise 5:50 PM

Moonset No Moonset

Tithi Purnima (upto 08:26 PM), Pratipada

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Revati (upto 02:02 PM), Ashwini

Yoga Harshana (upto 08:40 PM), Vajra

Karana Vishti (upto 07:41 AM), Bava (upto 08:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta: Rahu Kalam: 12:06 PM to 01:31 PM

Moon sign Pisces (upto 02:02 PM), Aries

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:02 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Lucky Moon sign After 02:02 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo (upto 02:02 PM), Virgo (after 02:02 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology astrology signs horoscope aquarius horoscope today daily horoscope zodiac calendar + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out