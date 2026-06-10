3 bedroom tips for positive energy, according to a Feng Shui master

The bedroom is more than just a place to sleep. In Feng Shui, it is considered one of the most important areas of the home because it is where people rest, recharge, and spend a significant portion of their time.

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Marie Diamond, a Feng Shui teacher and author known for sharing home energy tips, recently shared three bedroom adjustments that she recommends avoiding or reconsidering. In an Instagram Reel, Diamond explained how certain décor choices and room layouts may affect the overall energy of a sleeping space according to Feng Shui principles.

Here are the three Feng Shui bedroom tips she shared.

Avoid hanging images of still water above the headboard

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{{^usCountry}} Artwork often plays a major role in setting the tone of a room. However, Diamond advises against placing images of still water directly above the bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artwork often plays a major role in setting the tone of a room. However, Diamond advises against placing images of still water directly above the bed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, water imagery above the headboard is associated with restless sleep in Feng Shui. Because the bed is meant to represent stability, placing water symbolism overhead may create an energy that feels less grounding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, water imagery above the headboard is associated with restless sleep in Feng Shui. Because the bed is meant to represent stability, placing water symbolism overhead may create an energy that feels less grounding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead, Diamond recommends choosing artwork that reflects warmth and connection. She suggests replacing water-themed images with a heart symbol or artwork that evokes positive emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, Diamond recommends choosing artwork that reflects warmth and connection. She suggests replacing water-themed images with a heart symbol or artwork that evokes positive emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While this recommendation comes from traditional Feng Shui beliefs, many practitioners view bedroom artwork as an important element in creating a calm and welcoming environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this recommendation comes from traditional Feng Shui beliefs, many practitioners view bedroom artwork as an important element in creating a calm and welcoming environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read June 2026 Feng Shui Guide: Easy ways to refresh your home, bedroom and workspace Avoid placing angel imagesnear the bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read June 2026 Feng Shui Guide: Easy ways to refresh your home, bedroom and workspace Avoid placing angel imagesnear the bed {{/usCountry}}

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Diamond also cautions against placing angel images in the bedroom, particularly near the nightstand.

In the Instagram Reel, she explained that even decorative angel artwork featuring romantic themes may not be ideal for a sleeping space according to Feng Shui traditions.

The reasoning is tied to the purpose of the bedroom. Feng Shui practitioners generally view it as a place for rest, relaxation, and balance. Décor that introduces strong symbolic or emotional themes may be considered too active for an environment intended to support sleep.

For those looking to refresh their bedroom décor, Diamond's advice is to keep the space simple and peaceful.

Also Read How can a mirror block your personal growth? According to a Feng Shui master

Create a separation between the bedroom and bathroom

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Open-plan layouts are common in modern homes, but Diamond says an open connection between the bedroom and bathroom may not support optimal Feng Shui.

If the bathroom is visible from the bed and there is no clear separation between the two spaces, she recommends hanging a curtain or using another form of divider.

According to Feng Shui principles, creating a boundary between the sleeping area and the bathroom helps define the room's purpose and encourages a greater sense of balance.

Also Read Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert

A curtain, folding screen, or decorative partition can provide an easy solution for homeowners who want to create more distinction between connected spaces.

Why do Feng Shui practitioners focus on the bedroom?

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Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that aims to create harmony between people and their surroundings. While its principles are based on traditional beliefs rather than scientific evidence, many followers use Feng Shui as a framework for organizing and designing their homes.

Because people spend several hours each night in their bedrooms, practitioners often consider this room especially important when evaluating a home's energy flow.

Disclaimer: This article shares Feng Shui interpretations and suggestions provided by the expert. Hindustan Times does not independently verify these claims, which are based on traditional beliefs and practices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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