A Full Moon has long been associated with reflection, renewal, and new beginnings. For many people, it is a time to slow down, let go of emotional baggage, and set positive intentions for the days ahead. In Vastu Shastra,, the Full Moon is also considered a favorable time to refresh the energy in your home through simple rituals.

5 powerful Vastu rituals to perform on a Full Moon for peace and abundance (Pinterest)

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If you enjoy following Vastu principles, the Full Moon offers an opportunity to create a calmer, more balanced environment. These practices are easy to incorporate into your routine and are believed to foster positivity, emotional well-being, and a sense of peace. Here are five Vastu-inspired rituals you can try during the next Full Moon.

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1. Clean the northeast corner of your home

According to Vastu principles, the northeast direction is associated with clarity, wisdom, and intuition. Giving this area a thorough cleaning helps remove stagnant energy and create a more peaceful atmosphere. You can wipe the space with salt water as part of your cleaning routine. Many Vastu practitioners believe this simple step helps clear negative energy and encourages mental clarity. As you clean, take a moment to set an intention for the fresh start you want to welcome into your life.

2. Leave drinking water under the moonlight

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{{^usCountry}} Another popular Full Moon ritual is placing drinking water in a copper or glass vessel and leaving it under the moonlight overnight. The following morning, drink the water mindfully as part of your daily routine. In Vastu traditions, this practice is believed to promote emotional balance and help you begin the day with a calmer frame of mind. While there is limited scientific evidence supporting these claims, many people follow this ritual as part of their spiritual practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another popular Full Moon ritual is placing drinking water in a copper or glass vessel and leaving it under the moonlight overnight. The following morning, drink the water mindfully as part of your daily routine. In Vastu traditions, this practice is believed to promote emotional balance and help you begin the day with a calmer frame of mind. While there is limited scientific evidence supporting these claims, many people follow this ritual as part of their spiritual practice. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Light a ghee diya in the east

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Lighting a ghee diya, or oil lamp made with clarified butter, in the eastern part of your home is considered an auspicious Full Moon ritual. The east is associated with new beginnings, light, and positive energy in Vastu. This practice is believed to bring greater clarity, boost confidence, and create a warm, uplifting atmosphere within your living space. As the lamp burns, you can also spend a few quiet moments in reflection or meditation.

4. Write down your gratitude in the southwest

The southwest direction is linked with stability and emotional security in Vastu. Sitting in this area of your home and writing down the things you are grateful for can become a meaningful Full Moon ritual. Expressing gratitude helps shift your focus toward the positive aspects of your life. According to Vastu beliefs, this practice strengthens emotional stability and encourages a greater sense of inner peace.

5. Place rock salt in the southeast

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Place a small bowl of rock salt in the southeast corner of your home and leave it there overnight. Vastu traditions suggest that rock salt can absorb stagnant or negative energy from the space. The next morning, discard the salt outside your home as a symbolic way of letting go of stress, anger, and financial worries. Many people use this ritual as a reminder to let go of emotional burdens and to welcome a fresh perspective.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on traditional Vastu beliefs and practices. These rituals are not scientifically proven and should not be considered professional advice.