Vastu tips: Here is how you can stay focussed at the workplace

We all wish for economic progress and work tirelessly day and night for the same. Some people earn money by doing a job while others opt for a business to earn money. It is the dream of many to own a business and earn money because a business offers both wealth as well as freedom. However, many of us are not lucky enough to have a business. Besides, much depends on the Vastu Shastra along with the hard work to have a business of our own.

It is not uncommon to hear from people that they are unable to stay focussed at their workplace. So much so that many people open their shop late and shut it early. It becomes worse when they don’t even take the customers seriously. All this happens due to an evil eye and hindrance to the business. Besides this Vastu dosh is also a primary reason for such a situation.

If you are also among those who are not able to stay focussed at the workplace and keep anxious then today’s post is for you. In today’s post we will be discussing certain remedies which you can adopt to remove Vastu dosh from your workplace. Also, it will help you to focus on the work. This will lead to a prosperous business and the money inflow will also increase.

Remedies for staying focussed at the workplace

Take 12 Gomti Chakra and tie it nicely in a red cloth and hang it at the entrance of the work place or your shop. This will remove any hindrance coming in the way of the business or work, the customer footfall will also increase and you will stay focussed in the business. The business will prosper too.

Cut five lemons on a Sunday and keep it at your workplace. Put a handful of black pepper and a handful of yellow mustard with it. The following day when you go to the shop then take these things and leave it at a deserted place. This will take care of the evil eye and your focus will also start increasing at the workplace.

After reaching your work station or shop make sure you clean it properly on a daily basis and start the day by worshipping God or reciting some holy chants. This will keep your mind calm and you will feel yourself at peace.

Another remedy that you can do is-- pluck a leaf from the Peepal Tree on a Saturday and after worshipping it with the incense stick; place it beneath your seat at the workplace. Keep doing this for seven Saturdays and once you collect seven leaves then throw them in a pond or well. This will help you to stay focussed at the workplace and you will start prospering as well.

If you feel that there is any kind of hindrance to your business caused by somebody and that there is a sudden decline in the customer turn out and you don’t stay focussed at the workplace, then you should take whole alum and rotate it in circular motions (Vaarna) for 31 times in the shop. Post this, you should come out of the shop and go to a roundabout and throw it in the North direction and come back to the shop without looking back. This will help in resolving the hindrance caused to your business by somebody and the business will grow more than before. Additionally, you will also stay focussed at the workplace and you will start enjoying your work.

You must have understood really well with today’s post, which is the remedy that can be adopted for a better focus at the workplace. Hope that you would like this post and if yes, then please share it with your friends and family. Also, share your feedback and suggestions in the comment box as it will encourage us to share more such informative posts for you.