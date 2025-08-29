Virgo Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Best professional results

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you resolve every crisis with confidence Keep your love life packed and engaged today. Consider giving the best performance at work. Financially, you are good, and health is also not a concern today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spare time for the relationship and prefer safe financial decisions today. Continue giving the best professional results. Health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is crucial for new lovers, as there will be challenges. It is crucial to have more communication. Not all married relationships will be smooth today. Some male natives will have serious issues in their marital life that may even lead to separation. Those who are new to a love affair need to be careful to know each other. Married females may have issues at the spouse’s house, and this needs to be addressed through discussions. Those who want to reconcile with the ex-lover can pick the late hours of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making crucial professional decisions today. It is good to avoid financial decisions today and also ensure you maintain a good rapport with the team members. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic, but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Academicians, botanists, media persons, and creative persons should be careful. Businessmen can consider expansion plans, but will wait for a few days to make the final call. Students will also clear the examinations today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will come up. However, you need to be careful about the expenditure and consider major investments in the stock market. Some natives will also be happy to buy a new property today. It is good to take the help of a financial expert for large-scale investments, especially in the stock market and speculative business. A legal issue will be settled, saving you money.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are free from major ailments, and the second part of the day is good to join a gym. Some females will be happy as there will be relief from oral health issues. It is good to stay away from stress and be in the company of people with a positive attitude. You need to focus on a proper diet and exercise regularly. Be careful about your diet and skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)