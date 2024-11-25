Weekly Career Horoscope for November 25- December 1, 2024

Aries: This week tells you that speaking out your ideas fearlessly is okay. If some work situations have troubled you, this is the right time to report to your seniors. The situation will not only help clear the air but could also present some opportunities for career advancement. Your clarity will earn you respect, and what you consider a challenge may be an opportunity. Your readiness to take action could help propel progress. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, focus on your performance and try to realise your strengths and weaknesses. It is good to be self-aware to transform but not overthink. Reflection is important, but too much of it is unhealthy. During the week, you may develop a tendency to think about what could have been done differently. Step down a little and remember that everyone makes mistakes. Learn from your experiences without having your confidence drained out.

Gemini: This week starts on a positive note, which will bring some encouraging opportunities in your life. For a new project, job opening, or career lead, the early part of the week is a promising time for a new start. However, the energy of Saturn tells you that if you want to achieve something permanent, then you will have to work for it. Use this time effectively to improve strategies, be disciplined, and continue progressing gradually.

Cancer: This week requires one to be practical at work and in life, especially regarding your health. Understand that your physical and mental state affects your job performance. If you have some fitness goals, this is the time to ensure you are doing something towards it. Realise that work and exercise improve performance, enabling you to complete tasks with little struggle. Set achievable goals to avoid getting a feeling of exhaustion and ensure constant improvement.

Leo: This week prompts you to look for potential investment opportunities. Whether it is stock, property, or any new business, there are opportunities that are in line with your financial goals. However, don’t rush into making decisions; spend time evaluating your options. Saturn’s energy points to the fact that one has to exercise patience, especially when waiting for issues related to inheritance or other financial gains from family wealth.

Virgo: This week is about changing your perspective and not beating yourself up over things you did or didn’t do. Recently, you have been so obsessed with your imperfections that a couple of failures would make you believe this is how it is. These thoughts are temporary hindrances. During the midweek, you may feel pressed, but make sure that you do not consider it a sign of failure; instead, consider it a chance to grow in your career ambitions.

Libra: This week, the stars encourage you to communicate more in your working environment. Feel free to speak your mind — everyone will be able to understand you and, therefore, find new ways of cooperation. Whether on a team with your coworkers or in a client meeting, your contribution will help fill gaps and result in meaningful conclusions. To business professionals, open dialogue might provide an opportunity to find new partners.

Scorpio: This week is a good time to free yourself from any negative feedback that may have been limiting you. If you have been in a loop of negative thoughts about yourself or finding yourself in the same problems repeatedly at the workplace, the universe can help you break the cycle. This week's energy is changing your thoughts and doing things differently. By midweek, a new point of view could help you get out of this state.

Sagittarius: There is good news for you this week in your career life, enabling you to move up your current rank. Your efforts will begin to make a difference, whether through performance enhancement, networking or capturing opportunities. Remain persistent and alert—each action performed at the moment will help achieve goals in the future. Although career issues are the year's focal point, your family life may seem on the back burner.

Capricorn: This week is not the right time to change your mind and look for something different — stick to your chosen path. You’re already making progress, and too much thinking may make you lose focus. Those in business should expect this period to be profitable. Anticipate more sales, good partnerships, or business that may make you believe in yourself. During the midweek, you may find new possibilities to widen your market or present innovative concepts.

Aquarius: This week encourages you to be more forgiving to yourself and more positive about your career development. No path is written in the sand, and you have the ability to write your destiny. It is the right time to release any fear and guilt and begin dreaming again for the new you. No matter whether it’s a job switch, a new skill, or a daring project, don’t limit yourself to your imagination. Midweek shows where you need to improve and progress.

Pisces: This week is about exploring new abilities and trying different activities. Learning something new concerning your field of work or a hobby will make you enthusiastic and provide opportunities for new knowledge. It is the time to attend seminars or participate in informative networking events. Come midweek, you will realise that such activities do not only offer a mental break but also improve your problem-solving at the workplace.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779