Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 19-25, 2023 predicts great time to buy a car

23rd July to 22nd August Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, - Your attitude symbolizes love Keep the love life productive and packed this week. The professional life will be quite engaging. The financial life will be stable and health is also good. Leo Daily Horoscope for November 19 to 25, 2023: Keep the love life productive and packed this week.

Make the love life satisfying and productive this week. All office tasks need to be completed on time. Your health will also be in good shape. However, handle wealth smartly.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Spend some mesmerizing moments this week. While you will get opportunities to share emotions, you should also be careful to not dig into the past. Give personal space to the partner and do not impose your opinions. Be gentle in life and express your feelings without inhibition. Some Leos who are single will fall in love in the second part of the week. Complement each other and surprise the partner with gifts. This can cement the relationship and mutual understanding will further augment.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You can expect more challenges at the office. Some tasks will be tougher but ensure you meet the expectations of the management to prove your mettle. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth smartly as you will need it in the coming days. Though a previous investment will bring in a good return, it is important to spend wisely. Avoid binge shopping and do not make large-scale investments. Though mutual funds are a good option, skip the share market and speculative business this week. Some Leos will also find this week suitable to buy a new vehicle.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness will need medical attention. Some Leos will also develop breathing issues and those who have asthma are instructed to be careful while venturing outside. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON