Weekly Horoscope Scorpio,November , 19-25, 2023 predicts professional hurdles

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a lighthouse for the people around You will fall in love this week & ensure you are serious and sincere in the relationship. You’ll be successful both in terms of financially and professionally. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 19- 25, 2023: You will fall in love this week & ensure you are serious and sincere in the relationship.

Take care of the professional challenges to reap the best output this week. Minor tremors in the relationship demand a patient approach. Financial success will follow you this week and health will also be normal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You will see more chances to fall in love. Be ready to meet someone at unexpected turns of life this week. Propose in the second half of the week as the horoscope predicts then better chances of acceptance. The stars of romance are stronger this week and you will also get the opportunity to rekindle an old affair. Do not get into extramarital affairs as your spouse will find this out and your marital life will be in danger.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

IT professionals as well as graphic designers will travel to the client’s office this week. Some sales and marketing persons will receive a hike in salary. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial challenges will exist and the first part of the week is not productive in terms of money. Avoid large-scale shopping and do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Some long-pending dues will be cleared by the middle of the week. A bank loan will be approved while you will need to provide financial help to a needy relative or sibling. Avoid speculative business this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You will have no serious complications in life but you must stay away from stress and pressure. Start the day with mild exercise and walking for about 30 minutes in the morning or evening will help you stay healthy. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

