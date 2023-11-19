Weekly Horoscope Scorpio,November , 19-25, 2023 predicts professional hurdles
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a lighthouse for the people around
You will fall in love this week & ensure you are serious and sincere in the relationship. You’ll be successful both in terms of financially and professionally.
Take care of the professional challenges to reap the best output this week. Minor tremors in the relationship demand a patient approach. Financial success will follow you this week and health will also be normal.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
You will see more chances to fall in love. Be ready to meet someone at unexpected turns of life this week. Propose in the second half of the week as the horoscope predicts then better chances of acceptance. The stars of romance are stronger this week and you will also get the opportunity to rekindle an old affair. Do not get into extramarital affairs as your spouse will find this out and your marital life will be in danger.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
IT professionals as well as graphic designers will travel to the client’s office this week. Some sales and marketing persons will receive a hike in salary. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Financial challenges will exist and the first part of the week is not productive in terms of money. Avoid large-scale shopping and do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Some long-pending dues will be cleared by the middle of the week. A bank loan will be approved while you will need to provide financial help to a needy relative or sibling. Avoid speculative business this week.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
You will have no serious complications in life but you must stay away from stress and pressure. Start the day with mild exercise and walking for about 30 minutes in the morning or evening will help you stay healthy. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857